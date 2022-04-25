Jefferson State PTK chapter finishes second internationally

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Jefferson State’s Beta Lambda Delta Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society traveled to Denver, Colorado on April 7-9 to participate in the annual PTK International Convention.

The chapter earned numerous awards, including “First Finalist to the Most Distinguished Chapter Internationally” out of more than 1,300 chapters worldwide.

“Phi Theta Kappa is the official honor society of two-year schools and it is the largest honor society in the world with more than 1,300 chapters,” Jefferson State’s Shelby-Hoover Campus PTK Advisor Dr. Liesl Harris said. “It is an honor to receive any awards during the convention, but for our chapter to achieve this level of success, it is quite an accomplishment.”

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society is the oldest and most prestigious honor society for students seeking associate degrees and credentials from community colleges and other open-access institutions, with 1,300 chapters on college campuses in all 50 of the United States, U.S. territorial possessions and 11 sovereign nations. More than 3.5 million students have been inducted since its founding in 1918, with approximately 130,000 students inducted annually.

The Beta Lambda Delta Chapter includes students from Jefferson State’s Shelby-Hoover and Chilton-Clanton campuses.

The chapter earned the following awards:

• First Finalist to the Most Distinguished Chapter in Phi Theta Kappa (ranked No. 2 out of more than 1,300 chapters)

• Distinguished College Project

• Distinguished Honors in Action Theme Award

• Distinguished Honors in Action Project

• Beta Alpha Continued Excellence Award (must be named a Distinguished Chapter for three years in a row—11 chapters received this award)

• Continued Excellence Award for Advisors–Liesl Harris

• Distinguished Advisor Team–Libby Holmes and Liesl Harris

For more information on Jefferson State’s Phi Theta Kappa chapters, contact these chapter advisors:

• Shelby-Hoover and Clanton campuses—Liesl Harris, lwharris@jeffersonstate.edu

• Jefferson and St. Clair-Pell City Campuses—Matt Boehm, mboehm@jeffersonstate.edu

For more information on Phi Theta Kappa International, visit Ptk.org.