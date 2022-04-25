Jenifer Prater

Jenifer Prater
Columbiana

Jenifer Prater, age 68, of Columbiana, passed away Saturday, April 23.

The visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., Wednesday, April 27 at Bolton Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Jeff Logan officiating. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

Mrs. Prater is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Prater, Jr.

She is survived by her son, Michael Prater; grandson, Josh Prater; sisters, Beverly Duke (Bill), Renee Bradley, Teresa Bradford, Darlene Scott (Gene); and brother, Richard Crader (Debbie).

