Pelham Public Library holding resumé writing class

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Those who may be wanting to polish up their resumé will be thrilled to know the Pelham Public Library is hosting a resume writing class on Tuesday, May 17.

Attendees will be treated to an in-depth class that will go over all of the do’s and don’ts of resumé writing.

The purpose of the class is to provide job seekers with information that should put them in a better position to use their resumé as a marketing tool.

The class will cover:

The purpose of a resume

Strategically giving out information on a resumé- including what to hold back

How to use the Objective Statement for each specific job applied for

How to connect education, skills and experience with the job applied for

When to use a functional resume as opposed to a chronological resume

Application strategies

Interview and interview follow-up strategies

The class is Tuesday, May 17 at 12:30 p.m.

This class is free to the public but seating is limited. To register, go to Pelham.librarycalendar.com/events to reserve a seat.