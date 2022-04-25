Registration open for Shelby County Schools Summer Camp

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

Shelby County Schools Community Education will hold its annual summer camp program in June and July.

Registration will remain open until May 6 for this year’s summer camp, which will be held from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekdays from June 1-July 29 at several Shelby County schools.

“Our goal is to provide a safe, fun and caring environment to foster physical, emotional and social growth in each child,” the parent information guide reads. “Our Summer Camp Program is for children zoned for Shelby County schools, ages 5-12 (entering kindergarten through completion of fifth grade).”

Summer camp sites include Calera Elementary, Forest Oaks Elementary, Helena Intermediate and Inverness Elementary.

Activities will include field trips, arts and crafts, games, theme days and outside play, plus enrichment activities will be offered at various sites.

The camp will be closed on Monday, June 20 and Monday, July 4.

Children must be 5 years old by the registration deadline of May 6 to qualify.

Payment of a $50 non-refundable registration fee is due upon completion of registration.

Weekly fees are $165 or $135 for SCBOE employees and reduced/free lunch participants (proof of employment or lunch status is required).

Payment is due the Monday prior to the week of attendance, beginning May 23.

Register online at ezchildtrack.com/scscomed/parent.

Early registration is encouraged, as registration will be capped at the four summer camp sites once numbers reach 100 per site.

For more information and camp guidelines, visit Shelbyed.k12.al.us/communityed.html.