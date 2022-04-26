Alabaster partnering with county to host ACCC Softball Tournament

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster in conjunction with Shelby County will once again partner in hosting the 2022 Alabama Community College Conference (ACCC) Fast Pitch Softball Tournament beginning May 6.

Admission to the event, held at Veterans Park in Alabaster, is $10 per day and $15 for a three-day tournament pass. Children ages 6 and under are free or any youth baseball or softball players who wear their team jersey.

“The city of Alabaster has had the pleasure of partnering with Shelby County to host the Alabama Community College Conference Softball Championship for the past several years at Veterans Park, and we are looking forward to hosting the tournament again this year,” said city Public Information Officer Neal Wagner. “This event brings in hundreds of fans and some of the top collegiate softball players in the state, and it’s a great way to showcase everything Alabaster has to offer.”

Parks and Recreation director Tim Hamm said the attendance typically is about 5,000 for the entire three-day event.

Friday begins at 10 a.m.; Saturday, May 7 begins at 10 a.m. and Sunday begins at 11 a.m. with the championship game beginning at 1 p.m.

All times are subject to change, per the city’s website.

Veterans Park is located at 7305 Highway 119 in Alabaster.