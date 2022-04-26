Columbiana’s Art on Mainstreet Festival set for May 7

By SASHA JOHNS | Community Columnist

COLUMBIANA – On Saturday, May 7, Columbiana’s Main Street will host the second annual Art on Main festival. Art on Main is a collaboration between Shelby County Schools and Columbiana Main Street.

Michelle Hall, as well as the leaders in the Fine Arts departments at the Columbiana Schools, have worked tirelessly for months to organize the event which showcases the work students have done across the county from elementary schools to high schools, in the areas of visual arts, choir, band and theater.

The southern block of Main Street will be blocked at College Street down to the roundabout with a stage on each end where performances will alternate throughout the day. Performances include thirteen groups from across the county. Visitors will be treated to the sounds of choirs, concert band performances and compelling theater vignettes.

In addition to live performances, artwork from 31 schools totaling 124 pieces will be displayed in the businesses throughout Main Street. Last year this was considered a great success as it showed off the work of students, as well as exposed those from around the county to the quaint shops and local businesses in Columbiana.

Linda Cook, owner of Busy Hands Framing and Gifts inside of the Columbiana Corner Shops said her experience with the event last year was an excellent event for the community.

“It was a great day for our shop,” Cook said. “People didn’t just come to see the amazing art their kids made, they also shopped. Over the last year many of them ended up becoming repeat customers, so it was a win-win occasion for the entire community.”

Art teachers Michelle Branson from Shelby County High School and Carla Keathley from Columbiana Middle School also created an interactive art experience for the families coming to town. Drawing and photo opportunities will round out the experience of full art immersion for attendees.

Families can find plenty to eat the day of the festival too. In addition to Main Street businesses like Davis Drug Snack Bar, Leaders’ Corner Coffee and Tea and Tin Top Barbecue, there will be a few food trucks available during the day.

While guests are in town, they may also like to swing over to the Columbiana Senior Center just around the corner from the south main stage to visit the Novella Club’s Antiques, Arts and Crafts Show that will be going on at the same time. They will be hosting seven different artists and raising money for scholarships and teacher’s grants that benefit the five schools in the Columbiana school system.

May 7 will be a day that will inspire creativity on all possible fronts. Columbiana Main Street and the Fine Arts Department of the Shelby County Board of Education, have stated that they hope that people from all over the county will come out to the county seat to support the schools as well as the local businesses.