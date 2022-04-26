Donna Beaulieu running for Shelby County Circuit Judge

FROM STAFF REPORTS

Donna Beaulieu is running for Shelby County Circuit Judge in the May 24 Republican Primary.

Beaulieu said she is a defender of the Constitution, she believes in a strict interpretation of the Constitution – as intended by the Founding Fathers – and she is a Conservative who supports the God-given rights and freedoms guaranteed by the Constitution.

“I have a proven track record of defending our Constitution, including fighting for the freedom of speech and the right to keep and bear arms, among others,” Beaulieu said. “Our country’s laws are based on the Constitution. When justice strays from this concept, the repercussions can be enormous.”

Beaulieu has handled a wide variety of cases, both at the trial and appellate levels.

“I have been an attorney for over 24 years, longer than any of the other candidates in the race,” Beaulieu said. “I would like to bring my extensive legal experience to work for the citizens of Shelby County. The courts have a large backlog of cases due to the growth of Shelby County, and my experience would allow me to help move those cases along.”

Beaulieu is a summa cum laude graduate of the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Cumberland School of Law.

“As a judge, I will always be conscious of the need for justice to be done, however difficult the circumstances, but that justice should always be based on facts and evidence, the truth and the law,” Beaulieu said. “In domestic relations cases, it is paramount that both sides be given a fair turn.”

Beaulieu has been married more than 30 years and has lived in south Shelby County for more than 30 years.

Her son is a nurse anesthetist at Shelby Baptist Medical Center.

“He and his wife, Natallia Beaulieu, who is from Ukraine, have blessed me with my first grandchild,” she said. “I attended Good News Church, but since the death of my uncle and pastor, Sheril Hilyer, I have not yet chosen which church to regularly attend.”

For more information, visit Beaulieuforjudge.com or Dbforjudge.com.