Five local high schools rank among state’s top 50

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

Multiple public high schools in Shelby County earned spots in the latest U.S. News & World Report rankings for the best high schools in Alabama.

Five local schools, including Spain Park High School, Oak Mountain High School, Helena High School, Thompson High School and Chelsea High School, were listed among the state’s top 50.

Spain Park led the group at No. 8, followed closely by Oak Mountain at No. 9, Helena at No. 19, Thompson at No. 24 and Chelsea at No. 44.

Just outside of the top 50 was Pelham High School at No. 55.

Other local schools on the list included Calera High School at No. 86, Vincent Middle High School at No. 88, Montevallo High School at No. 107 and Shelby County High School at 111.

The U.S. News & World Report methodology for the Best High Schools rankings consists of College Readiness (30 percent of the overall score), State Assessment Proficiency (20 percent), State Assessment Performance (20 percent), Underserved Student Performance (10 percent), College Curriculum Breadth (10 percent) and Graduation Rate (10 percent).

Alabama high school students must earn at least 24 credits in various subjects to graduate, including one credit each in career preparedness and physical education.

In the 11th grade, they take the ACT college entrance exam, according to the Alabama State Department of Education.

English language arts, math and science sections of the exam are used as accountability measures.

The following are statistics listed for each of the local schools included in this year’s rankings:

• Spain Park High School – 97 percent graduation rate, 40.8 in college readiness and enrollment (9-12) of 1,634.

• Oak Mountain High School – 97 percent graduation rate, 41.7 in college readiness and enrollment of 1,531.

• Helena High School – 98 percent graduation rate, 42.3 in college readiness and enrollment of 1,373.

• Thompson High School – 97 percent graduation rate, 36.1 in college readiness and enrollment of 2,098.

• Chelsea High School – 96 percent graduation rate, 31.3 in college readiness and enrollment of 1,396.

• Pelham High School – 96 percent graduation rate, 26.5 in college readiness and enrollment of 1,066.

• Calera High School – 94 percent graduation rate, 21.0 in college readiness and enrollment of 970.

• Vincent Middle High School – 94 percent graduation rate, 19.3 in college readiness and enrollment of 244.

• Montevallo High School – 93 percent graduation rate, 11.8 in college readiness and enrollment of 437.

• Shelby County High School – 91 percent graduation rate, 14.8 in college readiness and enrollment of 529.