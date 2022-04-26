JSCC to host food services industry job fair

Published 3:40 pm Tuesday, April 26, 2022

By Emily Sparacino

A job fair for those seeking jobs in the food services industry will be held at Jefferson State’s Shelby-Hoover Campus on Thursday, April 28. (Contributed)

All those seeking jobs in the food services industry are invited to a job fair at Jefferson State’s Shelby-Hoover Campus from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

JSCC students and others in the community can take advantage of an opportunity to meet with representatives of about 20 local employers.

“The businesses that will be represented at the job fair are actively looking to hire, so this is a great opportunity for anyone interested in working in the food services industry,” said Chef Joseph Mitchell, director of Jefferson State’s Culinary and Hospitality Institute. “We will have employers on hand from hotels, resorts, restaurants, grocery stores and more.”

Doors will open at 10 a.m. for the event, which will be held in the Multipurpose Room of the Judy Merritt Building on the Shelby-Hoover Campus, located at 4600 Valleydale Road in Hoover.

No registration is required to attend.

For more information, contact Mitchell at (205) 983-5212 or jmitchell@jeffersonstate.edu.

