Pelham honors first responders at Fire Department Awards Ceremony

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Families and friends of the Pelham Fire Department gathered at the Pelham Civic Complex on Thursday, April 21 for an awards presentation honoring various first responders for the city of Pelham.

The awards honored nine newly promoted fire officers from the PFD, 12 firefighters who were hired in the last year and 11 award recipients from the PFD and Pelham Police Department.

“As first responders, we respond to the devastation of fire, motor vehicle accidents, natural disasters, hazmat incidents, risky operations and medical emergencies and many other critical incidents,” Fire Chief Mike Reid said. “Tonight, it is truly our honor and my honor to recognize all of you.”

Pelham Mayor and former fire chief Gary Waters was present for the ceremony and expressed his pride towards the Pelham Fire Department’s hard work and growth.

“It’s a profound feeling,” Waters said. “The seeds for excellence were planted a long time ago. These programs were put in place to make a difference, and it’s a wonderful feeling to see the men and women of these programs go forward and have that excellence continued on.”

The following individuals were honored at the ceremony:

New Hire Badge Pinning

Trey Beeghly

Trey Ford

Will Hayes

E.J. Jackson

Jake Lanier

Cecil Lawley

Jairius Mitcheam

Will Parker

Mason Reid

Galen Smitherman

Aaron Vines

Derrick Wright

New Officer Badge Pinning

Michael Roux

Wes Greene

Philip Lorino

Patrick Smith

Eliska Click

Judson Houston

Daniel Shelton

Roy Simpson

Drew Tucker

Medal of Merit

Pete Gonzalez

Buddy Ingleright

Stephen Kiel

Philip Lorino

David Douglas

Meritorious Service Medal

Matt Maples

Commendation Medal

Greg O’Connor

Lifesaving Medal

Bob Howard Jr.

L.J. Morissette

Distinguished Service Cross

Allison Kidd

Adam Moore