Pelham honors first responders at Fire Department Awards Ceremony
Published 11:13 am Tuesday, April 26, 2022
By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer
PELHAM – Families and friends of the Pelham Fire Department gathered at the Pelham Civic Complex on Thursday, April 21 for an awards presentation honoring various first responders for the city of Pelham.
The awards honored nine newly promoted fire officers from the PFD, 12 firefighters who were hired in the last year and 11 award recipients from the PFD and Pelham Police Department.
“As first responders, we respond to the devastation of fire, motor vehicle accidents, natural disasters, hazmat incidents, risky operations and medical emergencies and many other critical incidents,” Fire Chief Mike Reid said. “Tonight, it is truly our honor and my honor to recognize all of you.”
Pelham Mayor and former fire chief Gary Waters was present for the ceremony and expressed his pride towards the Pelham Fire Department’s hard work and growth.
“It’s a profound feeling,” Waters said. “The seeds for excellence were planted a long time ago. These programs were put in place to make a difference, and it’s a wonderful feeling to see the men and women of these programs go forward and have that excellence continued on.”
The following individuals were honored at the ceremony:
New Hire Badge Pinning
Trey Beeghly
Trey Ford
Will Hayes
E.J. Jackson
Jake Lanier
Cecil Lawley
Jairius Mitcheam
Will Parker
Mason Reid
Galen Smitherman
Aaron Vines
Derrick Wright
New Officer Badge Pinning
Michael Roux
Wes Greene
Philip Lorino
Patrick Smith
Eliska Click
Judson Houston
Daniel Shelton
Roy Simpson
Drew Tucker
Medal of Merit
Pete Gonzalez
Buddy Ingleright
Stephen Kiel
Philip Lorino
David Douglas
Meritorious Service Medal
Matt Maples
Commendation Medal
Greg O’Connor
Lifesaving Medal
Bob Howard Jr.
L.J. Morissette
Distinguished Service Cross
Allison Kidd
Adam Moore