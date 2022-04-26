Registration now open for Alabaster youth football, cheer and flag football

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

Kids in Alabaster hoping to take part in the Parks and Recreation Department’s youth football, flag football and cheerleading programs can now register on the city’s website through Tuesday, May 31.

Youth football registration is open for boys in first grade through sixth grade in the 2022-2023 school year, but kindergartners who have turned 6 by Aug. 2 will be able to play with first and second graders in the Rookie 1 division, according to information found on the Alabaster Parks and Recreation department website.

Cost to play is $165, and all players must play for the member park community in which they reside, or for the private school which they attend.

The football portion is a full-contact sport.

Thompson youth cheer is open to girls in first grade through sixth grade in the 2022-2023 school year, with 6-year-olds who are kindergartners being allowed to cheer with first and second graders.

There are no 5-year-olds allowed for this program, with no exceptions made, per the Parks and Recreation Department’s website.

Cost for youth cheer is $165 for the first child. A multi-child discount is offered for 10 percent after the oldest child is paid in full.

A non-Alabaster resident fee is charged an additional 10 percent, per child.

Flag football registration is also open for boys and girls ages in kindergarten through eighth grade for the 2022-2023 school year.

All players will be required to have a copy of their birth certificate with the Parks and Recreation Department.

If individuals have not submitted one before, they may do so by creating an account online and uploading, e-mailing sallen@cityofalabaster.com or delivering in person to the Parks and Recreation Department’s office.

The cost for flag football is $115 for the first child with a multi-child 10-percent discount offered after the oldest child is paid in full. There is a non-Alabaster resident additional fee of 10 percent per child.

There will be 8 to 10 games played per season with games being played on Saturdays. Home games will be played at Veterans Park.

All information can be found at Cityofalabaster.com under the athletics division of the website.