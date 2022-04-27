County Commission approves Fair Housing Month proclamation

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Commission approved a Fair Housing Month proclamation and several equipment bids at a meeting on Monday, April 25.

The proclamation designates April as Fair Housing Month in Shelby County.

“The month of April is recognized throughout the United States as Fair Housing Month,” the proclamation reads. “Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended, set forth a national policy of fair housing without regard to race, color, national origin, religion, sex, familial status or disability.”

Commission Chairman Kevin Morris thanked Community Services Manager Shelli Davis for her work on the county’s behalf.

“We do receive some HUD money, and we are obligated to announce that,” Davis said. “We will follow the federal proclamation and Governor (Kay) Ivey’s proclamation that April is Fair Housing Month. We’ve been very fortunate to receive some emergency solutions grant funds.”

In other business, the Commission:

• Approved bids for corrugated HDPE pipe, a jail inmate communication system, and water fittings and accessories.

• Heard a reminder about the ribbon cutting and grand opening set for the county’s new Dunnavant Valley Park on Friday, April 29 at 4 p.m. at 1185 Dunnavant Valley Road.