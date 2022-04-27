Helena comes together for Basket Planting Day, Earth Day

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – It was a busy day of gardening throughout the city of Helena on Saturday, April 23. Several Helena residents gathered around town to do their part to make the city a more green environment for Earth Day.

First, the Beautification Board gathered outside the big red caboose in Old Town to take part in the annual Basket Planting Day. Every year the Board and other Helena residents are welcome to come and plant flower baskets that will be hung throughout town, including outside of City Hall. This year there was even a kid’s corner where kids could paint flower pots and get involved with the planting.

“Basket Planting Day was a huge success,” said Beautification Board member Chris VanCleave. “Over 30 volunteers gave their time and talent to plant over 25 hanging baskets that you can see throughout the city. This effort not only beautifies the city, it brings people together, and that’s the real success of these events.”

Just down the street, other Helena residents were taking part in Earth Day activities at the local community garden across the street from the Helena Public Library. Students, parents and faculty of the Hillsboro School were hard at work preparing and planting various herbs for a free community garden.

Councilman Hewy Woodman made special mention of the Hillsboro School’s hard work at bringing the garden back to life at the City Council meeting on April 25.

“The Hillsboro School and volunteers did an amazing job on Earth day at the Helena Community Garden,” he said. “They planted a free herb garden for anyone in the community. We also appreciate By George printing the new banner.”

Hillsboro’s director of operations Dorothy Ewing said she and the Hillsboro team are proud to join the community garden, and said at least a dozen families came out to help build the garden.

“Our event on Saturday was a success,” she said. “The kids played in the dirt and on the playground, while everyone enjoyed getting their hands dirty and being with one another. We jumped at the chance to join the community garden and are so glad to be there.”

Ewing added that taking part in projects like the garden is all part of the Montessori experience.

“In Montessori, we teach our students that we are all part of a larger community,” Ewing said. “Taking care of our environment and each other is what a positive community member should do. Having a plot there, in addition to our school garden, nurtures our community spirit and connects The Hillsboro School with the city of Helena. Hillsboro secondary students will maintain the garden which not only enhances their academic skills, but life skills as well.”

For anyone interested in learning more about the Helena Community Garden, go to @HelenaGardenCommmunity on Facebook.