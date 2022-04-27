Pelham BOE presents Character in Action Awards

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Board of Education spent its regularly-scheduled meeting on April 25 celebrating the excellence of Pelham City Schools.

First, Superintendent Dr. James Coefield honored student James Betres for coming in first place at the Alabama Junior High Beef Cook-off competition. The statewide competition took place in early April and Betres won for his balsamic beef and gorgonzola salad.

After honoring Betres for his accomplishment, the BOE began the presentation of the Character in Action Awards. The awards are designed to recognize students who make good choices in representing their school system through hard work, perseverance and positively impacting their school and community.

“The more I’ve been around this program, the more I realize what a big deal it is,” Coefield said. “This is one of our, to me, one of our highest honors that we give out in our schools when we recognize students every year.”

The following were students honored with the Character in Action Award:

Pelham Oaks Elementary

Koa Thompson – 5th Grade

Pelham Ridge Elementary

Nyssa Wynn – 5th grade

Pelham Park Middle School

Erica Jackson – 8th grade

Pelham High School

Avery Fuller – 12th grade

“I think it’s important that all of our winners tonight know how very, very proud the Board of Education is not only of your achievements, but just the kind of people that you are,” Board member Rick Rhoades said. “You’re just tremendous examples and great role models for everyone. You’re to be commended for what you’ve done and we are immensely proud.”