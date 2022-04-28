OMSP holding viewing party for lunar eclipse

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Oak Mountain State Park will be holding a viewing party for the lunar eclipse that’s set to take place on Sunday, May 15.

“We are so excited to be hosting a viewing party for the upcoming total lunar eclipse on May 15 here at Oak Mountain State Park,” said park naturalist Erin Dye. “A total lunar eclipse, also called a Blood Moon, is a rare event that takes place about once every 2.5 years. This happens when the Earth comes between the Sun and the Moon, and the Earth’s shadow covers the moon. This only occurs during a Full Moon! It is called a Blood Moon because, even though the Earth is blocking the Moon from the Sun, sunlight travels through the Earth’s atmosphere and colors with shorter wavelengths scatter and are filtered out. Colors with longer wavelengths, like red and orange, pass right through the Earth’s atmosphere and give the Blood Moon its characteristic red-orange glow.”

Dye said OMSP is the perfect location to view the eclipse as due to the lack of light pollution, the eclipse will be much easier to see.

Totality will be at 11:11 PM, but guests are welcome to grab dinner from various food trucks who will be on site.

Suggested items to bring for this event are chairs, flashlights, blankets, a camera and binoculars.

“Here at Oak Mountain State Park, we enjoy planning events like these to provide a safe location for guests to witness a natural phenomenon like this,” Dye said.

Guests are encouraged to use the Golf Pro-Shop for parking, and the golf course driving range will be the viewing location. Guests are asked to arrive by 10:30 p.m. to ensure everyone has a set place for viewing. This event is weather permitting, and free with paid park admission and for overnight guests.

For more information on OMSP events, visit the Oak Mountain State Park Facebook page.