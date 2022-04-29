April City Council Update

Chris Van Cleave

Place 2

My first year on the council has been an interesting and busy one.

This Council along with our Mayor have worked closely together on a myriad of issues that ultimately affect us all. Here are a few examples of Council action in the past year: Early on, we funded an innovative grant program for teachers. This allows educators the opportunity to apply for funding for projects otherwise not covered by school budget allocations. Already this year, we’ve awarded over $80,000 to bolster education in Helena Schools. We also passed a balanced budget, and we monitor revenues and expenditures to ensure that the city remains on a firm financial footing and also maintains sufficient reserve funds.

We heard your concerns about growth and hired an outside consulting firm to create a new comprehensive plan that will set the course of growth and development for the next decade. As a part of that effort, we’ve also commissioned a feasibility study to give us insight on walkability, access, and potential infrastructure improvements. NOW is the time to let your voice be heard by participating in the planning process.

Visit Helenacomprehensiveplan.com to view updates and let your voice be heard by attending open meetings and answering the online survey. The council passed ordinances that regulate and govern Short Term Rentals in Helena. The Council and Mayor adopted a Diversity and Inclusion framework and appointed a board to assist in these efforts so that no citizen ever feels marginalized in the town where they live. We funded a proximity park in Old Town near our welcome center that features a historic themed clock and park bench seating.

All of this in an effort to preserve and enhance the quality of life we all enjoy. I use the term “we” often because it takes our entire council working alongside the Mayor and City leaders to get things done and get them done in an expedient manner. I think we’ve all learned that none of us alone is as good as all of us together and I invite you to attend all council sessions on the second and fourth Monday of each month. Pre-Council is at 5 p.m. and Council at 6 p.m. Agenda are posted on the city website: CityOfHelena.org.