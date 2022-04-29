Dan Dearing’s April Book Recommendations

There are many perks to being a librarian, but the biggest two by far are getting to know so many local people and being surrounded by books of all kinds!

I encourage you to visit the library and check it out. Just browsing and finding books to read is probably the best part, and a Library Card is free if you live in Shelby County. In addition, the library offers many other neat services, like free access to items from all over the county, a big selection of movies on DVD, access to e-books and audio through the Libby App, free wi-fi, and internet access and printing.

Here are some books of all kinds that I love.

I Had a Hammer: The Hank Aaron Story

Full disclosure: I recommended this book in a previous article in 2018, which literally seems like a lifetime ago. It stands the test of time. A great way to learn about yourself and others is to check out a biography. Hank Aaron was born and raised in Alabama, set many records in his career, and is in the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Richard Scarry’s Cars and Trucks and Things That Go

I read this book as a kid, and it STILL checks out. A definite favorite for parents and children, the sheer number of cars, trucks and other vehicles included in this book are enough to keep anyone quiet for a (little) while.

Into The Wild by Jon Krakauer

I ran across this book when it was required reading for our local High School. While thumbing through it, I became immersed and devoured the whole thing. While the tale of the stubborn young man is odd, his sheer determination to try something new was truly inspiring.

Magazines, Newspapers, and other periodicals

While not technically a book recommendation, the library offers access to over 20 different magazines and Newspapers. Many of these are available to check out. If you don’t want to keep up with returning them, simply visiting and reading them in the library is a great option. While you are here, you can check out what else is new. Who knows? You might just find a book to read.

Images of America: Helena, Alabama by Ken Penhale and Martin Everse

As a young man (probably around middle school), I read the precursor to this book, Titled An Early History of Helena, Alabama by local Historian and tireless library supporter Ken Penhale. It initiated a lifelong interest in local and state history. The Helena Library has a variety of books about Helena, the Birmingham area as a whole, and Alabama in general. Find out about your area’s history….for free!

Please visit the library soon,

Daniel Dearing

Library Director

Jane B. Holmes Public Library

230 Tucker Road

Helena, AL 35080