Get to Know Your Neighbor: Deedra George

Deedra George has been a Helena resident for 28 years and has served the community through her work with the Helena Business Association and as the owner of By George Embroidery and Alterations.

1. I love that I get to live AND work in Helena. We call it the Helena bubble. I try to do all of my grocery shopping here at either Publix or Walmart, we go to Dr. Aizenman for our medical needs, see Dr. DeFranco for our dental work, work out at Helena Health Club, go to church at CrossBridge Community church etc. My daily goal is to not leave Helena and to keep everything local.

2. Beautiful sunsets views from the high school. Our daughter graduated from HHS in 2016 and we got to spend a lot of Friday nights up at the football stadium watching her in the band. The view from that stadium is really stunning. She would drive up to the school most every night to watch the sunset from that spot.

3. the 4th of July fireworks show has also been one of my favorite things about Helena thru the years. It is great to see most of the community come out to Old Town to watch the show. We have missed a few years along the way, but for the last few years the Helena Business Association has held their Helena Festival on the same night and we have volunteered to help with that.

4. I love that we have one of the safest cities in Alabama and we have excellent police and fire departments. Thru our business, By George, I have been fortunate enough to get to know many of the city leaders, police officers and fire fighters. They are a great group of men and women who truly have a heart for Helena and for keeping the citizens of Helena safe and protected. It is comforting to know that a member of the HPD drives by our business regularly to check to make sure everything looks normal.

5. The small-town feel that Helena has to offer. We opened our business in Helena in 2002 and have gotten to know many citizens along the way. It has been nice to get to know families and go from altering their daughter’s cheer uniform in kindergarten to altering her prom dress in high school. We have made many great friendships in Helena and wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.