Meet Our City Q&A: Teresa Amos

Teresa Amos

Utilities Department Head

Teresa Amos is the head of the Utilities Department for the city of Helena. She has worked in Helena for 16 years, and her résumé includes serving on the Steering Committee and being instrumental in having the Helena Middle School built. Teresa said she loves everything about Helena. She was raised here and chose to raise her own children here because of the “wonderful schools, teachers and community feel.” In her free time, she loves to travel with her husband and spend time with their children and grandchild.

Q: How long have you worked for the city of Helena?

A: Sixteen years.

Q: What do you love about living/working in Helena?

A: Everything! I was raised here and have raised my children here and did this because of the wonderful schools, teachers and community feel.

Q: What do you do for fun in your downtime?

A: Travel with my husband & spend time with our children and grandchild.

Q: What ties do you have with the community? This can be church activities, school associations, local organizations, etc.

A: My family continues to reside in the community this includes my parents as well as my husband’s mother. I was more involved when my children were younger, but in the past, I served on the steering committee that was instrumental in getting the middle school built in our city.