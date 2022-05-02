Helena’s Elite Eight: HHS seniors reflect and look ahead

By Michelle Love

Since its inception, Helena High school has always strived to make the wellbeing of its students top priority. Having some of the top educators in the state, each HHS student receives the most thorough education possible paired with multiple opportunities to serve as important members of the community and guiding them to learn who they are as people.

We sat down with the top eight students for the Class of 2022 and asked them about their hopes, dreams and what they’ll miss about high school life in this special graduation edition of Helena – The Magazine.

Each senior provided insightful and honest answers that are just a taste of how unique and diverse these future leaders really are.

Jacob Ritondo – Valedictorian

Q: What are your plans after graduation?

A: I have applied to Princeton University, the University of Pennsylvania, Duke University and Northwestern University, and I will attend one of these if I am accepted. Otherwise, I will attend the University of Alabama and study political science. After getting my bachelor’s degree, I likely will attend graduate school to attain higher degrees in political science.

Q: What will you miss most about high school?

A: I will miss eating lunch with my friends in the courtyard and spending time with them in clubs during Pack 60. Once high school ends, we likely won’t be able to spend time all together very often anymore.

Q: What is your best memory in your high school career?

A: I went to the school’s production of “Love, Death and the Prom” last April to see some of my friends perform, and afterwards I took a picture with one of my then-senior friends named Madi. She posted the picture on Instagram and immediately people assumed we were dating. Naturally, the best thing we could do was lean into this assumption and play a joke on everyone, and so we did; that was until we tragically “broke up” publicly a few days later.

Q: What are you looking forward to experiencing after graduation?

A: I am looking forward to experiencing the newfound freedom you get after high school, where the whole world is finally open to you (except for establishments that explicitly offer “adult beverages”). I’m looking forward to being able to travel the world through study-abroad programs and continuing to learn the Spanish language by visiting Spanish-speaking countries like Spain. All in all, there’s a lot to look forward to.

Q: What advice do you have for underclassmen?

A: My biggest advice would be not to worry about having your whole life figured out; for now, just focus on the present moment and enjoying high school. Always save room for leisure activities!

Lindsey May – Salutatorian

Q: What are your plans after graduation?

A: I plan to attend the University of Alabama in Huntsville, where I will be majoring in Psychology and running on their cross country and track teams. I want to eventually get my doctorate degree and become a clinical psychologist.

Q: What will you miss most about high school?

A: The thing I will miss most are the lower classmen friends that I have made and the community at Helena.

Q: What is your best memory in your high school career?

A: My best memory in high school is probably my first state cross country championship meet during my freshman year. It was so much fun to be able to travel with the team and compete.

Q: What are you looking forward to experiencing after graduation?

A: After college I’m looking forward to experiencing a new environment away from home for the first time, as well as all the new people I will meet.

Q: What advice do you have for underclassmen?

A: My advice for the underclassmen is to not take the time that you have for granted, it will fly by! Enjoy the time you have with your friends and take advantage of any opportunity you may be given, and don’t be scared to get involved.

Sharon Zou

Q: What are your plans after graduation?

A: Studying at Cornell. My major is currently government (aka political science) but [I’m] still kind of undecided. [I] want to work in law or tech after college.

Q: What will you miss most about high school?

A: My friends and great teachers.

Q: What is your best memory in your high school career?

A: Pack 60 (aka lunch) with friends throughout the years and Homecoming.

Q: What are you looking forward to experiencing after graduation?

A: College and independence/sense of freedom.

Q: What advice do you have for underclassmen?

A: Start early in everything, but don’t burn yourself out, as in don’t procrastinate your assignments but also know when you’ve done enough. Know your limits – don’t put overwhelming pressure on yourself. Sometimes your best is all you can do (cheesy but true). TRY TRY TRY! If there is something you are even remotely interested in, please apply because you will regret it if you do not! Enjoy high school because you are kind of stuck in it for a few more years so make the best of it!

Kaitlin Glawson

Q: What are your plans after graduation?

A: After graduation I plan to attend the University of Alabama and as a member of the honors college, major in fashion design with a double minor in management and marketing.

Q: What will you miss most about high school?

A: I will definitely miss cheering at Friday night football games with my friends.

Q: What is your best memory in your high school career?

A: My best high school memory is performing at pep rallies. I love doing a routine in front of the school!

Q: What are you looking forward to experiencing after graduation?

A: After graduation I look forward to meeting new people at college orientation and in the fall. I am also excited for what college holds for me and everything new I will experience.

Q: What advice do you have for underclassmen?

A: My advice for underclassmen is to get involved at school and outside of school. Being involved not only looks good on college applications but it’s also a chance to meet people in different grades and form connections with them.

Drew Chandler

Q: What are your plans after graduation?

A: I plan on going to UAH to major in physics with a focus in astronomy.

Q: What will you miss most about high school?

A: UAH does not have a marching band so I am really going to miss the band.

Q: What is your best memory in your high school career?

A: The band’s 2022 spring trip was a really good trip and I was able to make a lot of new friends and grow closer to those I already knew.

Q: What are you looking forward to experiencing after graduation?

A: I’m looking forward to being more in charge of my schedule and getting a job.

Q: What advice do you have for underclassmen?

A: It’s important to balance school life and mental health. It’s good to do your work but you shouldn’t put your wellbeing on the back burner. Helena teachers are all understanding and can help with whenever there is too much on your plate.

Regan Butler

Q: What are your plans after graduation?

A: I plan to attend college at Loyola (NOLA) and major in Computer Science with Game Programming.

Q: What will you miss most about high school?

A: What I will miss most about high school is being with my friends every day in my classes and at lunch.

Q: What is your best memory in your high school career?

A: My best memory during high school is probably when we went to New York City for our choir trip during my freshman year.

Q: What are you looking forward to experiencing after graduation?

A: I am looking forward to having the opportunity to experience campus life at Loyola and the city of New Orleans!

Q: What advice do you have for underclassmen?

A: Enjoy the rest of your high school career and live day to day rather than always looking towards the future.

Sarah Guzman

Q: What are your plans after graduation?

A: I plan to attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham where I will be majoring in Digital Forensics.

Q: What will you miss most about high school?

A: I will miss seeing my friends every day and the memories that were created through my high school experience with them.

Q: What is your best memory in your high school career?

A: It’s hard to pick one memory but the best times I had at school were when I had lunch with my friends and laughed a lot.

Q: What are you looking forward to experiencing after graduation?

A: After graduation, I’m looking forward to experiencing more independence and discovering new things about myself through my experiences in college.

Q: What advice do you have for underclassmen?

A: My advice for underclassmen would be to work smarter not harder and to have a balance between work and your social life.

Samuel “Hampton” Neugent

Q: What are your plans after graduation?

A: I plan on attending the University of Alabama and majoring in Music Education with a minor in History.

Q: What will you miss most about high school?

A: I will definitely miss the friendships and opportunities to serve the Lord that came during my time with the Briarwood Youth Group, the high school ministry of my church.

Q: What is your best memory in your high school career?

A: My best memory in high school is by far the time when I participated in the Alabama Music Teachers Association piano competition. The competition took place during the 2020 lockdown, and therefore I was able to invest more time into that audition than I ever would have dreamed. After I finished recording my final piece I looked over to my dad and he was crying. To be able to make him proud in that way through my hard work made that moment one of the greatest in my short life and easily my best memory in high school.

Q: What are you looking forward to experiencing after graduation?

A: After graduation I am looking forward to participating in the Million Dollar Band of the University of Alabama and having the privilege to represent my school while making beautiful music to honor the Lord.

Q: What advice do you have for underclassmen?

A: Some advice I would give to underclassmen would be to never rely on talent or skill alone, but always pair talent with hard work. Only then are you guaranteed your best shot at success, no matter what field you’re in. However, I would also caution them that success in any arena will not bring long term happiness. Just look at Tom Brady, who famously said after winning his third Super Bowl, “It’s gotta be more than this…what else is there for me?”

Only in Christ Jesus can anyone find joy and satisfaction, because as our Creator He is the only one who can give us purpose and meaning in life. So, turn to Him, acknowledge your failures and sins, and allow your Creator and Sustainer to take back control of your life so that you may accomplish your true purpose in life: to bring honor to your God and love and enjoy Him forever.