Montevallo Fire and Rescue celebrates 95 years, recognizes volunteers

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO – 2022 marks the 95th year since Montevallo Fire and Rescue was established.

The department was officially founded in 1927 by a group of citizen volunteers in Montevallo, and 95 years later, it is a fully functioning municipal department with roughly 45 members.

Montevallo Fire and Rescue currently operates three engines, two rescue trucks and one ladder truck.

“On our 95th year, we celebrate our current personnel and those who have paved the way,” read a press release. “Our department embodies dedication, honor and integrity. Many of our personnel are or have been in the paid fire service, others are blue collar, and some are white collar. We all come together with one goal in mind—protecting our community.”

Montevallo Fire and Rescue has seen some members stay for decades, and the tradition has extended generations in some family lines.

Many of the personnel who start out at Montevallo have ended up in the paid fire service reaching as far as a chief in surrounding departments.

“We’ve seen so much talent come through our department, and we’re proud to see that legacy carry on,” Montevallo Fire Chief Brad Davis said.

This year, Montevallo will host its annual Fire Prevention Parade on the first Saturday in October.

The parade will start at 10 a.m.

“As always, our team is looking forward to putting on a great parade,” the release read. “The parade represents the pride we all have in the department, and we’re happy to share that with the attendees.”

For more information about Montevallo Fire and Rescue, as well as the upcoming parade, follow Montevallo Fire and Rescue on Facebook.