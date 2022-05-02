‘Transformative’ project to bring restaurants, entertainment to former TreeTop site

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – A new development planned for the former TreeTop Family Adventure site off Dunnavant Valley Road will bring new food and entertainment options to the U.S. 280 corridor.

“For the past several months, we have been working alongside Michael Mouron with Capstone Real Estate Investments LLC and Nick Pihakis with Nick Pihakis Restaurant Group to bring a development to the former TreeTop property in Chelsea,” said Melody Whitten, director of development with 58 INC, Shelby County’s economic development corporation. “This project will be transformative for that site, and I’m confident the residents along the Highway 280 corridor will be delighted with the caliber and variety these restaurants will bring to the market.”

Redevelopment plans for the 6.5-acre site of the former family entertainment facility include bringing PRG restaurant concepts Rodney Scott’s BBQ, Little Donkey and Hero Doughnuts and Buns to the property, along with a large bar and common area with non-alcoholic drinks, signature cocktails, beer and wine.

Little Donkey will relocate from its existing location on U.S. 280 to the new development.

“We are extremely excited about the development at TreeTop, and the opportunity to continue to grow our restaurant group along with partnering with Mike on another great development,” Nick Pihakis of Pihakis Restaurant Group said.

The development will also feature an outdoor entertainment area, large viewing screens for sports events and a huge, secure area for kids to play.

“While we don’t know exactly how we will be designing and utilizing the existing structures, we can tell you that we are eager to bring great food and an exciting bar program to the growing area,” PRG Communications and Creative Director Angie Mosier said. “We have always viewed Shelby County as an exciting area of growth, and Nick is personally interested and invested in the region because he lives there. He has wanted to start expanding our family of restaurants in that direction for a long time, and this collaboration with Capstone and Mike Mouron is the perfect way to start.”

Jordan Tubb and John Coleman of Graham & Co. brokered the $1.5 million sale of the property, which is located near the intersection of Dunnavant Valley Road and U.S. 280.

In its nearly decade of business, TreeTop featured indoor activities such as laser tag and arcade games, along with outdoor activities including go-karts and miniature golf.

TreeTop closed in January 2020 following a lengthy legal battle between TreeTop and Shelby County involving an access permit for a driveway leading from Dunnavant Valley Road to the facility.

According to Mosier, construction of the new development is slated to start in the next two to three months with a projected opening of late 2023.

Although a permanent name for the project has not been chosen yet, the developers want to emphasize the focus of the complex as “one where many people can gather together for delicious meals, great drinks and good fun,” Mosier said.

“It’s been a pleasure to support Mike, Nick, the adjoining property owners and a host of others to bring this project to fruition,” Whitten said. “58 INC is tremendously grateful for their investment in Shelby County.”