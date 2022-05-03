A Monthly Update from Mayor Brian Puckett

From enjoying the changes in weather to shuttling kids around town, it’s that time of year where it seems like we are all going in a million different directions.

Spring activities are in full swing, and we are gearing up to put a bow on another school year. In the moments of running around 90 miles an hour, it is so important to stop for a second and enjoy everything that is around us in this amazing city we get to call home.

Over the last couple of months, a lot has been happening around town, and I want to highlight some of the key moments. Let’s start off with the opening of Dunkin’ and Revolution Kickboxing. Both businesses are packing a punch with their new business in Helena. More businesses will be opening soon, giving us more options to continue keeping our dollars local.

Construction is well underway at the middle school, and the Shelby County Board of Education recently approved the bid to add eight more classrooms at the Helena Intermediate School. These additions will give us desperately needed space as more families begin to call Helena home. I want to thank Dr. Brooks, the Board members and everyone with the Board of Education for investing in our future.

Other construction updates included the main water line from Dearing Downs to Highway 17, which is now in-service giving improved infrastructure for that specific side of town. The new Cahaba River bridge on Highway 52 is now open, and the old bridge will be converted to….more to come.

Finally, the new right turn lane from Highway 17 to Highway 58 is currently in the utility relocation assessment phase, and we should see the construction begin this summer.

I want to congratulate the Girls High School Basketball team on their successful and historic season this year. All of the Spring sports teams at both the middle and high schools are having great seasons, and we all need to get out there to support all of these athletes as they represent our city of Helena. Congratulation to all of the All State Choral participants for both the middle and high schools. We had 28 students from the two schools represent us at this year’s festival. The Helena Majorettes came in first place in the Open and State events recently, making them State Champions. I would also like to give a special congratulations to Madison Randall for winning the State Title in Solo, 2-Baton, and 3-Baton events.

We cannot end this letter without making sure everyone is gearing up for all of the Old Town Live concerts that will be happing this summer. There will be so many great bands coming through town that will provide great family fun each month. The Buck Creek Festival is right around the corner and is another great way to have free family fun time and celebrate the unique spirit of Helena. I can’t wait to see everyone around town enjoying everything that Helena has to offer.

Together As One,

Brian