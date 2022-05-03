An Update from the Helena Public Library

Greetings from the Library in Helena!

We hope this letter finds you well. The library is open and ready to serve you with loads of new books and movies, and neat plans for the spring and summer.

May is a big month for the library, as school is winding down and the summer is approaching. As many of you know, the library has a FUN summer reading program each year.

This year, the Summer Reading theme is “Oceans of Possibilities”. Big plans are being made to provide a fun and exciting program with prizes, giveaways, programs, and entertaining performers! The program is simple, user friendly, and FREE!

Having a library card when you visit this summer can save you time and money, so be sure to stop by soon to get a new card or update your current one.

Great things at the Library in May:

On May 2nd, The Friends of the Library meet at 5:45PM in the library conference room. This group would love to have you visit, and it is a great way to meet people and volunteer in your community.

Crafty Friday take home fun all day on Friday, May 6th and May 13th, while supplies last,

The Library Book sale is May 19, 20, and 21. Look for great deals and support your library. On Saturday, May 21st, fill a bag of books for $5.00!

The Library would like to thank Helena High School National English Honor Society for their annual library book drive. Special thanks to Helena faculty members Mrs. Rigdon and Mrs. Compton. This group has ALWAYS worked hard to support the library, and we appreciate their efforts very much.

Don’t forget Storytime! EVERY Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 AM for fun songs and stories with Mrs. Erin.

Look for new books and movies at the library! We add new items all the time.

5 Summer Reading Recommendations :

Sheep in a Jeep by Nancy Shaw and Margot Apple – This book was selected by the librarians at Helena Elementary and Intermediate schools for a Story Walk at Joe Tucker Park. Helena students and residents have had a great response to this initiative, and kids of all ages seem to love this book about sheep driving a jeep!

The Hotel Nantucket by Elin Hilderbrand – This Title, due to be published in June, promises to be popular with beach readers. In the meantime, the Helena Library has some of her other books to get you started.

Ender’s Game by Orson Scott Card – A school summer reading favorite, this book offers teens a great introduction to the world of Sci-Fi

The Investigators – Kids love Graphic Novels. Catch up over the summer with the popular graphic novel series by John Patrick Green