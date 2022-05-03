Inaugural Family Food Truck Fest deemed a success

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – A new event featuring food trucks and interactive drumming lessons drew visitors to the Orr Park Pecan Grove on the afternoon of Saturday, April 23.

The inaugural Spring Fling Family Food Truck Fest included the culinary creations of Gumbo to Geaux, M&M’s Lemonade Stand, Smokey Joe’s BBQ, The Soul Spot Wings and Urban Pops.

“Based on the positive response we received, we plan to make this an annual event and add even more activities to it next year,” Montevallo Main Street Executive Director Courtney Bennett said.

The event also featured a variety of free activities, such as drumming classes, an inflatable obstacle course, face painting and music.

Bennett said the idea for the event came from Elvie Schooley, president of DRUM the Program, a community-based cultural arts platform that provides educational experiences of West African drum and dance.

“Elvie serves on the Montevallo Main Street Promotion Committee and has been a longtime advocate for food trucks as a downtown economic development driver,” Bennett said. “Partnerships are at the heart of everything we do in Montevallo, so we saw this as a great opportunity for Main Street to partner with DRUM the Program, as well as Impact Montevallo, to provide a fun event for families to make memories in downtown.”

Another Montevallo Main Street event series, Friday Nights at the Cove, kicked off on Friday, April 29 with a performance by Mother May I.

Held at Owl’s Cove Park in downtown Montevallo, the free event series will continue on Friday, May 27 at 6:30 p.m. with Red Mountain Revelers performing and food from LaNetta’s Pop up Food Shop and M&M’s Lemonade Stand.

For more information and updates on this and other Montevallo events, follow @MontevalloMainStreet on Facebook.