A Weekly Update from Mayor Brian Puckett

I hope that everyone has had a great first half of the week. We are in the homestretch of the school year, and I know everyone is running 90 miles an hour in a million directions. Next Monday’s Council Meeting is going to be jammed packed with a few recognitions, a couple thank you’s to State Representative Kenneth Paschal and State Senator April Weaver for all their help with gaining a couple of State Tourism grants, but most important will be the donation presentation to all four of our Helena schools.

Since last Wednesday’s update, a few things have happened with the high school. The amount of effort and hard work put in by all of the theater students, band members and choral students to put on The Addams Family: A New Musical was beyond belief. Absolutely great shows throughout the weekend. Our amazing high school students are led by the best of the best in teachers. I also want to congratulate the baseball team on a great season as they fought hard in the playoffs. This week we have seen some great sports action in our recreation leagues, High School Softball has been playing in the Area Playoffs that was hosted in Helena (get out to see today’s game), the High School Boys Soccer has hosted Round 2 playoff game last night, and the High School Girls Soccer team hit the road yesterday to battle Northridge in the State Round 2 of the playoffs.

Yup, there is lots going on in the city, but I am now going to ask each of you to go complete the Helena Comprehensive Plan, One Connected Community survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VisionForHelena Extensive and intensive work has already been poured in by thousands of our residents. This is another chance to be able to voice your opinions and ideas that will end up being the blueprint on how we as city together move forward. On top of that, on May 10th the team will be in town again to host a public community open house. We as 22,000 residents are in this endeavor together on the new plan. You know what I always say, proper planning leads to proper projects. Without a good plan and sticking to it, we will never to truly be able to see our Helena be the best it can be.

Tell your friends to sign up for these weekly updates as we stay on top of the things that make Helena the best city around and update on all of the infrastructure projects. Next, I am going to wrap up this weekly update by saying thank you for allowing me to serve you each and every day.

Together As One,

Brian