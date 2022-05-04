Art show celebrates work of OMHS Eagle Artists

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – Fifteen students in a new art program at Oak Mountain High School had the opportunity to show their work to classmates, family members and other visitors on Friday, April 29.

The Eagle Artists, as they are called, were eager to share the pieces they created in art teacher Anne Marie Scioneaux’s room.

“We just started that this year,” Scioneaux said of the Eagle Artists program, an art group for students with special needs. “We just wanted to make art together.”

The group meets in Scioneaux’s room during the school’s Soar 60 hour, a lunch hour that students may also utilize for things like makeup work and club meetings.

For about 20 minutes, Scioneaux and the students let their creativity flow, making art with clay, pastels, acrylic paint, watercolor, cardboard, felt, tinfoil and any other materials they can find.

“It’s a time of no pressure, just creating for the fun of it,” Scioneaux said. “We’re still learning, but it’s a lot less pressure and structure than Art 1.”

OMHS student Lameka Moore described the art show as “awesome,” and added, “My favorite part was everything.”

“I liked all of it,” TJ Morriesette said. “My favorite thing I made was my basketball and football painting.”

Langston Bush said he loved showing off his Cogsworth art to Shelby County Schools Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks.

Scioneaux said the Eagle Artists’ first show exceeded her expectations.

“I didn’t think it would be quite as big as it was,” she said. “I definitely want to do it again.”

Scioneaux said one of her goals with the group has been to expose them to different things in art that they might not have time to cover in her regular class.

“Art 1 is really structured. We go through the elements of art, but with this, I was able to experiment with them more,” Scioneaux said. “I still have a million more ideas.”

More than that, however, Scioneaux said she loves spending extra time with the students and celebrating the pieces they create.

“It’s just fun to really put a spotlight on them and to celebrate them and to show off their work,” she said. “They are the happiest, most positive, awesome kids. It’s just a really good time.”