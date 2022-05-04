Exceptional Anglers Event at Oak Mountain State Park, May 11-13

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Exceptional Anglers event, Gone Fishin’, Not Just Wishin’, at Oak Mountain State Park will take place May 11-13.

The event has been held several years in a row and aims to teach basic fishing skills to students with special needs from Alabaster and Pelham city schools and the Shelby and Jefferson county school systems.

During the event, students will be given the opportunity to fish, participate in art projects, perform with local musicians, listen to storytellers and learn aspects of water safety, including the proper use of life jackets. The fishing and festivities will take place behind the park’s main office.

“Community fishing events like this serve many of Alabama’s children, seniors and participants with special needs,” said Chris Blankenship, Commissioner of the Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR). “Without the hard work of our volunteers and the support of the sponsors, this event would not be possible. We are very grateful for their help in enriching the lives of these students.”

Gone Fishin’, Not Just Wishin’ sponsors include: ADCNR’s Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries (WFF) Division, Alabama Power Company, Spire Energy, Airport Marine, Alabaster City Schools, Bud’s Best Cookies, Buffalo Rock, City of Pelham, Consolidated Pipe and Supply, Golden Flake, Hadaway’s Good Little Farm, HMP, the Humber family, Jefferson County Adapted Physical Education, Jefferson County Board of Education and Transportation, Oak Mountain State Park, Pelham City Schools, Pelham police and fire departments, Shelby County Commission, Shelby County Schools, and Tyson Foods.

For more information about WFF’s community fishing program, visit Outdooralabama.com.

Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are still available. For more details, contact Kasie McKee at 205-477-6301 or Kasie.McKee@dcnr.alabama.gov.