Shelby County Senior Picnic to make long-awaited return this summer

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

ALABASTER – Shelby County has set the date for its senior picnic, and this year’s event will feature a live performance by a well-known singer from Alabama.

Birmingham native Taylor Hicks will entertain attendees of the 2022 Shelby County Senior Picnic on Wednesday, June 8 at Thompson High School.

Hicks was named the Season 5 winner of the long-running TV show American Idol in 2006.

“Taylor Hicks was scheduled for 2020, but it was canceled due to COVID, and we did not host a picnic in 2021,” Community Services Manager Shelli Davis.

In addition to live music, the Shelby County Senior Picnic will include bingo, vendors, food and prizes.

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. and is open to adults ages 55 and older.

Space is limited, and attendees are asked not to bring children.

“We are expecting 1,000 participants age 55-plus, and have had a great response that people are excited and ready to get out and meet face-to-face again,” Davis said.

Register by Friday, May 27 at Picnic.ShelbyAL.com. Directions will be provided upon registration.

Thompson High School is located at 1921 Warrior Parkway in Alabaster.

Event sponsors include Alabaster City Schools, Shelby Volunteers in Service Inc., M4A, Positive Maturity, Alabaster City Unlimited, YMCA, Shelby County Arts Council and Shelby County, Alabama.