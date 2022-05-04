Thompson seniors recollect school journey at annual Parade of Graduates

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Thompson High School senior Baylee Southern has looked forward to the Parade of Graduates for many years.

“It is one of my favorite traditions that Thompson High School does,” Southern said. “I loved getting to see all of my old teachers, and all of the little kids that are the future of Thompson. I remember being a little girl and not being able to wait until it was my turn to walk those halls, but it is so surreal that it is actually happening now.”

Southern took part in the school’s annual tradition known as the Parade of Graduates on Friday, April 29.

The event was to honor the class of 2022 and began at 9 a.m. with all THS seniors wearing their caps and gowns.

The seniors visited all Alabaster City Schools campuses, providing a trip down memory lane.

“Seniors get to see former teachers and current students at Creek View Elementary, Meadow View Elementary, Thompson Intermediate and Thompson Middle School, as they parade through the halls in their graduation regalia,” said Pam Vickers, who is the senior sponsor for THS. “There is no doubt their presence will inspire our youngest Warriors to work hard and persevere.”

The seniors paraded around Warrior Parkway at Thompson High School beginning at 9 a.m. where they then departed on 12 buses bound for the four feeder schools. The event concluded at noon.

Senior Logan Sprayberry said it was an amazing time to look around and reminisce about his time in Alabaster schools throughout the years.

“I actually attended both Creek View and Meadowview,” Sprayberry said. “It was an incredible experience for me to go back and visit those places where I went to school when I was much younger. I was actually able to see my kindergarten teacher and she gave me something. It just meant a lot.”

Sprayberry said the morning of the Parade of Graduates was the first time for him and his classmates to don their caps and gowns.

“It was just one of those moments where we all looked around and thought, ‘We are actually graduating,’” Sprayberry said. “Definitely a really great moment.”

Senior Carly Glover said being able to see some of the teachers who shaped her into the person she is today was an experience she will never forget.

“It was also cool to see all of the younger students who are just beginning their journey with Alabaster City Schools,” Glover said. “I will never forget this experience.”

Senior Anna Cate Tanner said she felt blessed that she was able to attend kindergarten through senior year at Thompson and the walk helped her remember all the great teachers and staff that supported her along the way.

“It is my favorite senior tradition,” Tanner said. “I loved seeing all of my former teachers and the children I know from the community and from working at the YMCA. It made me remember all of the great memories from going through Thompson schools.”