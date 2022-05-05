Columbiana’s Novella Club bringing back Antiques, Arts and Crafts event

By SASHA JOHNS | Community Columnist

COLUMBIANA – The women of Columbiana’s Novella Club, one of the three Federated Women’s Clubs in the small city, are pleased to finally get to host their 24th annual Antiques, Arts and Crafts event on Saturday, May 7 after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. In fact, their last annual show was the week before the national shut down in March of 2020.

The Novellas have a rich tradition of serving the community of Columbiana for more than 50 years. Working under the parent organization of the American Federated Women’s Clubs, the group’s goal is to strive to always improve their community.

They do this in various ways, including offering grants of up to $500 for teachers in the Columbiana school system as well as $500 scholarships to students at Shelby County High School, of which many hail as their own Alma Mater.

The Novella Club will be hosting the event that funds these scholarships and grants on Saturday, May 7 at 110 Mildred Street in the Senior Center’s dining hall.

“We are anxious to get this fundraising tradition going again because we like to give our profits for scholarships, teacher grants and other community needs,” Sallie Lawshe said. “I hope the community will come out to support us.”

Guests will enjoy several vendors and artisans to shop with, as well as food and a photo booth where those who attend can catch an early Mother’s Day photo with their mom for Mother’s Day weekend.

In fact, the Novella’s want you to know this is the perfect event to purchase some beautiful handmade gifts to give mom the next day.

Lunch will be served, while there will also be a bake sale that guests won’t want to miss.

Agnes Pool, a local quilter, is a favorite artisan at the event as well. She said that this has been a successful show for her in the past that has always well attended.

This year, the event runs concurrently with the Shelby County Board of Education’s Arts on Main Event that will be happening right around the corner from the Senior Center and also brings out hundreds of families from around the county.

The club hopes to capture some of that foot traffic.

The members of the Novella Club also love the chance to fellowship and catch up with other members at this event too.

“It’s always an amazing day for shopping, eating and catching up with old friends,” member Pam Johnson said.

The event runs from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, May 7. If you have any questions for the club, reach out to Novella Club of Columbiana on Facebook.