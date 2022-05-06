UAB Callahan Eye Clinic opens in Pelham

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – It was a lively day outside the new UAB Callahan Eye Clinic in Pelham on Friday, April 29 as a large crowd gathered to celebrate the clinic’s official ribbon cutting ceremony.

“We are excited to be part of the Pelham community,” said Rett Grover, the CEO of UAB Callahan Eye. “With this new clinic, our ophthalmologists and optometrists be able to deliver the best care in a convenient location while they build relationships and provide exceptional patient experiences for those living in or near the city of Pelham.”

The new location offers complete ophthalmology and optometry care for both adults and children.

The Pelham location also offers a wide range of eye care services, including:

Eye exams

Eyeglasses and contact lenses

Adult and pediatric vision services

Dry eye treatments

Cataract evaluations

Glaucoma screenings

State-of-the-art diagnostic imaging

Full-service optical store (15% discount for clinic patients, not available with insurance)

Cornea Services

Walk-in and same-day appointments

Patients will also be able to take part in the in-house optical store that carries a large selection of designer eyeglasses and sunglasses from brands such as Maui Jim, Costa del Mar, Kate Spade, Coach, Penguin, Ray-Ban and others.

“We are consistently looking for ways to better serve our patients, and this new location allows us to provide members of the Pelham community with the expert care they are used to receiving from UAB Callahan Eye in a more convenient, timely manner,” Grover said.

The new Pelham location of UAB Callahan Eye Clinic is located at 3143 Pelham Pkwy Suite 200. To make an appointment, please call or text 884-UAB-EYES (844-822-3937).