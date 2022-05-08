Indian Springs headed back to Final Four hopeful to repeat

Published 3:19 pm Sunday, May 8, 2022

By Alec Etheredge

Indian Springs took down John Carroll 2-0 on Saturday, May 7 to earn a trip back to the Final Four where they’ll hope to repeat as Class 4A-5A State Champions. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

PELHAM – The Indian Springs boys soccer team will get a chance to repeat as Class 4A-5A State Champions after earning a spot back in the Final Four.

Indian Springs earned the opportunity on Saturday, May 7 with a victory against John Carroll for the second time this season.

After opening the playoffs with a 6-0 shutout victory against American Christian Academy, Springs was right back in action a few days later looking for two consecutive shutouts to advance back to the Final Four.

And that’s exactly what the team got.

Springs put together a flawless 2-0 effort to pick up the quarterfinal victory, as they finished the season with a combined effort of 5-0 against one of their biggest rivals.

Last year marked the first trip to the Final Four in the 4A-5A classification for Springs and they won the title. It ended a three-postseason absence for Springs, who last made it in 2017 and won the 1A-3A title.

Now, they’ll have a chance to repeat as state champions in the 4A-5A classification with many of the same players on the roster from last year’s title team.

Springs, however, will have to play in a top-two battle to open the Final Four in Huntsville on Thursday, May 12.

They’ll be taking on No. 1 Montgomery Academy at 5 p.m. on Thursday for a spot in the state championship.

Montgomery Academy has yet to lose this season with a record of 23-0-2, while the team has given up more than one goal just one time in that span with 19 shutouts.

Indian Springs, however, was in a similar situation last year and won this game 2-0 before eventually taking down Russellville 2-0 in the championship.

More 280 Reporter

Westminster girls make Final Four for first time since championship season

Spain Park girls soccer team headed to Final Four for firs time since 2011

Westminster at Oak Mountain girls win state track title, boys finish third

Vincent’s Jordan Eatmon wins two state track titles, Indian Springs has podium finisher

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...