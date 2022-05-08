Vincent’s Jordan Eatmon wins two state track titles, Indian Springs has podium finisher

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

It was a special year for Jordan Eatmon at the 2022 Class 2A Outdoor State Track and Field Championship Meet at Cullman’s Oliver Woodard Stadium May 6-7.

Capping off a special 2022 outdoor season, the Vincent High School runner not only won one event, but was able to bring home an individual state championship in two separate events for the Yellow Jackets.

Competing in the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdle events, Eatmon claimed the top spot in each event to earn two state titles.

For Eatmon, it completed a season that saw him finish first in four of his six 300-meter events and first in four of his five 110-meter events.

He finished on the podium in each of his 110-meter hurdle events this season, while the state meet saw him set his two personal best times.

In the prelims, Eatmon ran 15.58 seconds to win the preliminary race before then coming back and finishing just off that pace with a time of 15.62 seconds to claim the championship.

He also set new personal records in the 300-meter hurdles, finishing his prelim event with a personal record of 41.04 seconds before coming back and finishing the championship race with a time of 41.32 seconds.

Coming into the race, he hadn’t run better than 16.01 in the 110-meter race and 43.67 in the 300-meter race.

He was also joined by teammate Jayden Roberts in the 110-meter hurdles.

After Roberts finished second in the prelims, he came back and took home a podium finish of third in the finals with a time of 16.74 seconds.

In addition to those two athletes, Evan Swain added another top-10 finish for the Yellow Jackets in the shot put after totaling 43 feet, 6 inches.

Indian Springs’ Elise Picard also finished off an impressive season at this year’s championship meet.

Competing in Gulf Shores with the 4A-7A level teams, Picard was able to finish third in the 3,200-meter run with a time of 11:50.91, while she also finished sixth in the 1,60-meter run with a time of 5:36.10 and 16th in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:35.40.