Fatal Shelby County crash claims life of Tuscaloosa man

Published 9:33 am Monday, May 9, 2022

By Alec Etheredge

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HELENA – A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, has claimed the life of a Tuscaloosa man.

The wreck, which occurred on Shelby County 52, approximately 1-mile west of Helena, happened when a motorcycle driven by William D. Symington, 27, crossed the center line and was struck by a 2006 Toyota Camry.

Symington was pronounced deceased on the scene by emergency personnel upon arrival.

Nothing further is available at this time, as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

