A weekly update from Mayor Brian Puckett

I hope that every mother out there had a great weekend celebrating Mother’s Day. What an absolutely amazing week we have had so far. The sun is out, temperatures are amazing, it’s going to be a big weekend, also.

Before we get into the happenings in town this coming weekend, I want to give you a quick recap of what has happened since the last time we talked last Wednesday. The High School Softball team picked up the Area Tournament win to continue moving on in the State Playoffs. By the time we all read this, they would have played their first two games on Tuesday down at Lagoon Park in Montgomery. We know these girls are going to dominate like they always do. Please get out there and support the girls.

Monday night’s Council meeting was another one for the books. So many great things happened in the meeting and even some work was done, too. The seniors on the Helena Teen Council were recognized for all their leadership and dedication to Helena, I was able to appoint Brooke Dodson to fill a vacancy of the Planning and Zoning Commission, Senator April Weaver and Representative Kenneth Paschal were both at the meeting awarding us with not one but two State Tourism Grants. Representative Paschal helped us in secured a grant for $2,900 that went to having the Teen Council hosting a Senior Citizen Lunch spearheaded by Council President Lobell. The grant that Senator Weaver helped us secure was $3,900 to help with expenses with the Old Town Live Concert Series, and I was fortunate enough to be able to spearhead that effort.

The most rewarding part of Monday night was the presentation of checks to each of our four schools. This donation allows the administrators of the school determine what their biggest needs are and help give them opportunities for solutions. Our city loves our schools and educators, and it is our job to support them as much as we can. This fiscal year myself with the City Council have been able to give the schools over $948,115 and have plans to partner together for many other things down the road. Thank you to all of teachers and administrators for pouring so much into our kids.

Finally, coming up this weekend it the annual Buck Creek Festival. Friday 6PM – 10PM and Saturday 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. come out and enjoy live music, vendors and kid-friendly activities. Most importantly on Saturday at 3 p.m. the famous yellow ducks will be making their way over the dam and the race is on to see which duck wins. Be sure to buy ducks now, and on the day of the event all proceeds will be supporting the Helena High School Band.

I hope that everyone has a great rest of the week. Get out and take advantage of the weather and all the awesome things happening this weekend. Support Local…Support Helena. Thank you for always allowing me to humbly serve this city and everyone that calls Helena home.

Together As One,

Brian