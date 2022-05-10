Alabaster/Pelham Rotary Club hosts annual golf tournament fundraiser

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

After a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alabaster/Pelham Rotary Club is celebrating the return of its annual golf tournament fundraiser.

This year’s event will be held at Ballantrae Golf Club in Pelham on Monday, May 23. There will be a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Lunch and dinner will be provided before and after play, respectively, so golfers are encouraged to arrive early and stick around afterwards. There will also be several door and cash prizes participants have the chance to win throughout the tournament.

Both teams and individuals are welcome.

The mission of the Rotary Club of Alabaster-Pelham is to provide leadership through service in the community and worldwide and for its members to be role models in their workplaces, communities and schools.

According to event coordinator and long-time Rotarian Alex Strange, The Rotary Club of Alabaster-Pelham has provided meals, scholarships, tuition, clothing, books, vehicles and access to clean water and restroom facilities throughout the years to deserving people and institutions, both locally and internationally.

In the past, the proceeds of each golf tournament have been used to accomplish the following goals:

– Donate money back into the community’s philanthropic causes

– Support the Shelby County DAY program

– Provide new wells for clean water and construct new school buildings and bathroom facilities for villages in Africa

– Assist families in need with access to Christmas gifts for children

– Make donations to many community services and fund drives including Oak Mountain Missions, Vineyard Family Services, local libraries and several local food rescue missions

– Provide monthly breakfasts to front-line healthcare workers at Shelby Baptist Medical Center

Anyone interested in supporting the work of the Rotary Club, as either a tournament participant or as a sponsor, can contact Strange at alex.strange@raymondjames.com or his colleague Bob Van Loan at bob75137@aol.com for an application or additional information.