Alabaster’s Citywide Yard Sale another huge success

By BRIANNA GARNER | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – On Saturday, April 30, the city of Alabaster hosted its annual Citywide Yard Sale, which included 70 local vendors and businesses.

The booths at this year’s spring yard sale varied from arts and crafts to baked goods and even included a music truck to make the experience even more enjoyable for those in attendance at this year’s festivities.

The annual event usually hosts 50 vendors at Buck Creek Park; however, this year the event hosted 20 more vendors, creating a turnout that far exceeded the expectation from previous years.

With such a large turnout from the public, Alabaster Parks and Recreation Director Tim Hamm said he might have to reevaluate whether the Buck Creek location will be big enough for future yard sale events.

The public’s attendance, however, wasn’t a surprise, especially with the help of Morgan Lawley and Neal Wagner promoting it beforehand.

Lawley, the programs manager with Alabaster Parks and Rec, and Wagner, the city’s Public Information Officer, pushed the event on multiple platforms to create a buzz for the yard sale throughout the community.

Now, after this year’s success, they have already shifted to promoting the city’s fall yard sale, which they hope is as big of a success, if not bigger, than this week’s spring event.

To become a vendor at the fall event, you must sign up on the city of Alabaster’s website, while the fee is $10 for a stall.

Vendors even have the option to leave their items at the end of the yard sale so that they can be collected by Americas Thrift Store rather than thrown away or taken back home.

Currently, the fall event is planned for Nov. 5 at Buck Creek Park.