City approves bid for construction of Patriots Park

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – The Alabaster City Council on Monday, May 9, approved a bid for roughly $4.1 million for the construction of the new Patriots Park.

The park, located off Industrial Road, is located on the site of the former Kingwood sports complex.

Construction is set to begin this summer and will likely take about a year to complete, according to the city’s Facebook page.

The council approved the construction bid to Clements Dean Building Company.

Once complete, the park will include a playground, multiple pavilions, a walking trail, basketball and pickle ball courts, and more.

“We’ve long had a need for a city park serving the northern end of Alabaster, and Patriots Park is going to be a first-class facility the entire city can enjoy,” Public Information Officer Neal Wagner said. “It will provide space for many different activities, from family picnics to pickle ball and basketball games to leisurely walks on the trail. We can’t wait to break ground this summer and begin this long-awaited project.”

Mayor Scott Brakefield also proclaimed May 21 as Kids to Parks Day in the city of Alabaster as part of an initiative launched by the National Parks Land Trust.

Everyone is encouraged to enjoy one of Alabaster’s parks on May 21 as part of the proclamation.