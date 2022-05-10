Helena breaks ground on future Buck Creek Bed and Breakfast site

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – The sun shone particularly bright over the ground breaking of what will soon become the Buck Creek Bed and Breakfast construction site on Tuesday, May 10 in Helena.

The event was hosted by Housed by Hosey Realty, the Helena Business Association, the city of Helena, the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce and the Hoover Chamber of Commerce. Members of the city of Helena, Hoover and all associated parties were present to officially break ground on the real estate project.

Mayor Brian Puckett welcomed everyone out to the ground breaking and expressed his excitement toward the first step of the project coming to fruition.

“This has been years in the making,” Puckett said. “Lots of hard work by Jordan [Hosey] and her team. We are excited as a city to be able to have this opportunity. This will be the first official short-term rental in the city of Helena, so outside of an Airbnb, this will be your first hotel-type of experience in this city. It’s great to see our city go forward, it is great to be able to partner with Jordan and her team to see this project’s success.”

The leader of the Buck Creek project Jordan Hosey, lead agent of Housed by Hosey, told the crowd how thankful she was for the public’s support.

The idea for the boutique bed and breakfast came from what Hosey called an “accidental Airbnb” that started in February 2021 and blossomed into what the project is set to become in the near future.

“We have been so blessed with all of the feedback and all of the help that we have had,” Hosey said.

The project is the result of the combined efforts of Housed by Hosey, Game On BNB and Mancha Construction Partners, who were also present for the ground breaking.

The Buck Creek Bed and Breakfast will be a boutique bed and breakfast with individually themed two-and-three bedroom suites available to rent for short or long term. The property is set to open to the public in Spring 2023 at on Lake Davidson Lane. Hosey said she and the project’s architect Rebecca Whitlow fell in love with the location, and upon walking along the banks of Buck Creek knew it was the perfect location for the bed and breakfast.

“We started out with Jordan’s vision for this to be more of an entertainment area of the community and to serve as an area for people to just get away and have a little retreat so they can look at the creek and just enjoy the town of Helena,” Whitlow said.

Daniel Statum of Mancha Construction Partners said he was excited to see the project grow and to bring something so unique to the Helena area.

“I am originally from here, I’ve lived here 20-plus years, and I’m really excited about this,” Statum said. “I’ve seen this city grow from when it was just a post office in Old Town to where it is today. I’m excited about being in the next step of the whole city moving forward.”