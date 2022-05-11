Palooza in the Park set to return May 21

Published 9:09 am Wednesday, May 11, 2022

By Michelle Love

Pelham’s annual festival Pelham Palooza is set to return Saturday, May 21 at the Pelham Recreation Center. (File)

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

 PELHAM – The city of Pelham has announced the official date of the return of Palooza in the Park, an annual festival dedicated to celebrating all things Pelham.

The seventh annual edition of the event will return Saturday, May 21 at the Pelham Recreation Center.

The one-day event is a favorite amongst Pelham residents as it is filled with diverse and fun activities for all ages. Live music from bands such as The Billy Gant Band, Dreamcatcher and Swing Theory will be playing throughout the day while attendees enjoy local food truck favorites and peruse various vendors of art and other handmade items.

Even Pelham’s four-legged friends will be able to participate at the local dog park located next to the Palooza site, and kids will be able to enjoy Kidzapalooza at the Pelham Public Library. At Kidzapalooza, children will be able to enjoy story time, science exhibits and various wildlife. There will also be an on-site Kulture City sensory activation vehicle available for those with sensory awareness issues.

The event is free to the public and will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

More News

No. 2 Indian Springs advances to title with thrilling PK win against No. 1 team

Briarwood names new Upper School principal

Thompson sweeps regionals to advance to state tournament

Indian Springs beats No. 2 St. James in double OT, advances to state title

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...