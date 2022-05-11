Puppy Palooza to feature adoptable dogs, dog-themed vendors

More than 30 dogs available for adoption will be present at Puppy Palooza, an event to be hosted by Cat-n-Bird Winery and Shelby Humane, on Saturday, May 21. (Contributed/Sarah Taylor Photography)

CHELSEA – A local winery is teaming up with Shelby Humane this month for an event aimed at connecting adoptable dogs with their forever homes.

Cat-n-Bird Winery will host Puppy Palooza on Saturday, May 21 from 12-3 p.m.

“We actually hosted one prior to COVID, and while it was a bad, rainy day, no pavilion, no dogs inside, it was an absolute blast,” Cat-n-Bird Winery owner Matt Lyons said. “This year we will have 30-plus dogs up for adoption onsite from Shelby Humane, plus around 10 dog-themed vendors, plus live music and a ‘human’ food truck.”

Dog treat vendors will include Giggle Paws Boutique, Blind Dog Biscuit Co., Top Dog Brew, Whisk Confections, Whiskers and Wags Pet Boutique.

The food truck for human guests will be Blacktop Bistro, and Jeff Florreich will provide live music.

Pets on a leash are welcome.

Cat-n-Bird Winery is located at 11661 Old Highway 280 in Chelsea.

For updates, follow Cat-n-Bird Winery on Facebook. For more information about what Shelby Humane does as a no-kill animal shelter, visit Shelbyhumane.org.

