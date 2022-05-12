RaceTrac officially opens in Alabaster

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – A new RaceTrac convenience store officially opened in Alabaster on Tuesday, May 10, making it the fourth location in the state.

Located at 550 U.S. 31 in Alabaster, just south of the Promenade shopping center, the gas station and convenience store promises to provide everything individuals need to “refuel and recharge.”

“Alabaster is a city on the move,” wrote Justen Giambalvo, vice president of construction, engineering and special projects at RaceTrac in a release. “Strong growth and proximity to the I-65 corridor make RaceTrac the ideal destination for both commuters and travelers looking to relax and recharge. With our wide variety of fuel offerings and Whatever Gets You Going style of convenience, we hope to serve the expanding mid-size fleets based in Alabaster and Saginaw as well.”

RaceTrac recently re-entered the Alabama market for the first time in 15 years in 2021 with the opening of stores in Gardendale, Oxford and Chelsea.

The company plans to build several other stores throughout Alabama, including locations in the Irondale, Gadsden, Huntsville and Muscle Shoals areas.

The Alabaster location is suited to serve the needs of small to mid-size fleet drivers and construction vehicles with an expanded diesel offering.

Additionally, there are 16 fueling positions, three additional lanes for high flow diesel with bulk diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) which are available to help drivers maintain better engine performance and increase efficiency.

The Alabaster location will provide 25 new jobs to the community.