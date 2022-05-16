Get to know the candidates for each election in next Tuesday’s primary
Published 4:28 pm Monday, May 16, 2022
Included is every election and candidate that will be included in the primary election for both the Republican Primary and Democratic Primary on Tuesday, May 24.
Republican Primary
State Senator, District 11
Lance Bell
Email: Lance@tfrbf.com
Website: Lancebellforsenate.com
Michael J. Wright
Email: Connect through Facebook or his website
Website: michaelwrightforalsenate.com
State Senator, District 15
Brian Christine
Email: press@brianchristineforsenate.com
Website: brianchristineforsenate.com
Dan Roberts (Incumbent)
Email: dan.roberts@alsenate.gov
Website: danrobertsforsenate.com
State Representative, District 15
Leigh Hulsey
Email: auhulsey@gmail.com
Website: Leighhulsey.com
Brad Tompkins
Email: brad@votebradtompkins.com
Website: Votebradtompkins.com
State Representative, District 45
Dickie Drake (Incumbent)
Email: Dickiedrake45@gmail.com
Website: Facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057773092080
Susan DuBose
Email: Susandubose2@gmail.com
Website: Susandubose.com
State Representative, District 48
Jim Carns (Incumbent)
Email: jwcarns@gmail.com
Website: Electjimcarns.com
William C. Wentowski
Email: contact@wentowski.com
Website: Wentowski.com
State Representative, District 49
Russell Bedsole (Incumbent)
Email: russell@russellbedsole.com
Website: Russellbedsole.com
Michael Hart
Email: Michael@HartofAlabama.com
Website: Hartofalabama.com
Governor
Lindy Blanchard
Email: campaign@blanchardforgovernor.com
Website: Blanchardforgovernor.com
Lew Burdette
Email: info@LEWin22.com
Website: LEWin22.com
Stacy Lee George
Email: contact.stacygeorge@gmail.com
Website: Stacyleegeorge.com
Kay Ivey (Incumbent)
Email: Constituent.Services@governor.alabama.gov
Website: Governor.alabama.gov
Tim James
Email: media@timjamesgovernor.com
Website: Timjamesgovernor.com
Donald Trent Jones
Email: Available at Facebook.com/profile.php?id=100078888851398
Website: Donaldtrent.com
Dean Odle
Email: info@deanodleforgovernor.com
Website: Deanodleforgovernor.com
Dave Thomas
Email: dave@davethomasforgovernor.com
Website: Davethomasforgovernor.com
Dean Young
Email: Available to connect through his website
Website: Deanyoung.com
United States Senator
Lillie Boddie (NO PICTURE AVAILABLE)
Email: Unavailable
Website: Unavailable
Katie Britt
Email: info@katiebrittforsenate.com
Website: Katiebrittforsenate.com
Mo Brooks
Email: info@mobrooks.com
Website: Mobrooks.com
Karla M. Dupriest
Email: karla@karladupriestussenate.com
Website: karladupriestussenate.com
Mike Durant
Email: info@durantforsenate.com
Website: Mikedurant.com
Jake Schafer
Email: jakeschaferforsenate@gmail.com
Website: jakeschaferforsenate.com
Attorney General
Steve Marshall (Incumbent)
Email: team@marshallforalabama.com
Website: Marshallforalabama.com
Harry Bartlett Still III
Email: h3foralag@gmail.com
Website: H3foralag.com
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5
Greg Cook
Email: greg@cookforcourt.com
Website: Cookforcourt.com
Debra Jones
Email: judgedebrajones@gmail.com
Website: Judgedebrajonesforalabama.com
Secretary of State
Wes Allen
Email: Available to connect through his website
Website: Electwesallen.com
Christian Horn
Email: Christian@teamchristian.com
Website: Teamchristianhorn.com
Ed Packard
Email: ed@edpackard.com
Website: Edpackard.com
Jim Zeigler
Email: Zeiglereldercare@yahoo.com
Website: Facebook.com/zeiglereldercareplanning
State Auditor
Stan Cooke
Email: cookecampaign@cookeforauditor.com
Website: Cookeforauditor.com
Rusty Glover
Email: Available to connect through his website
Website: Rustygloverforalabama.com
Andrew Sorrell
Email: andrew@andrewsorrell.com
Website: Andrewsorrell.com
Public Service Commission, Place 1
John Hammock
Email: Unavailable
Website: Unavailable
Stephen McLamb
Email: Available to connect through Facebook
Website: Facebook.com/StephenMcLambTV
Jeremy H. Oden (Incumbent)
Email: jeremyhoden@gmail.com
Website: Facebook.com/jeremyoden
Brent Woodall
Email: Available to connect through Facebook
Website: Facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077501111424
Public Service Commission, Place 2
Chip Beeker (Incumbent)
Email: Available to connect through Facebook
Website: Facebook.com/chipbeeker2014
Robin Litaker
Email: robinforpsc2@gmail.com
Website: Robinforpsc2.com
Robert L. McCollum
Email: lanemccollum88@gmail.com
Website: Facebook.com/robertmccollumapsc
Circuit Court Judge, 18th Judicial Circuit, Place 1
Donna Beaulieu
Email: donnaforjudge@gmail.com
Website: Beaulieuforjudge.com
Jeff Brumlow
Email: jeff@votebrumlow.com
Website: Votebrumlow.com
Edward A. Merrell
Email: electmerrelforjudge@gmail.com
Website: Electmerrellforjudge.com
Jonathan A. Spann
Email: jspann@spannforjudge.com
Website: Spannforjudge.com
District Attorney, 18th Judicial Circuit
Matt Casey
Email: Available to connect through his website
Website: Caseyforda.com
Cameron W. Elkins
Email: elkinsforda@gmail.com
Website: Elkinsforda.com
District Court Judge, Shelby County, Place 1
Phillip Bahakel
Email: Available contact info on his website
Website: Bahakel4judge.com
Bill Dunn
Email: Available to connect at Facebook.com/billdunn4judge
Website: Dunn4judge.com
Carlos A. Gonzalez
Email: Carlosforjudge@yahoo.com
Website: Electcarlosgonzalez.com
Jody Brasher Tallie
Email: info@jodytallie.com
Website: Jodytallie.com
Erin Bell Welborn
Email: info@welbornforjudge.com
Website: Welbornforjudge.com
Shelby County Sheriff
Ken “Chief” Bailey
Email: Baileyk1c2@bellsouth.net
Website: Bthesheriff.com
John Samaniego (Incumbent)
Email: Johns@shelbyso.com
Website: Johnsamaniego.com
Shelby County Board of Education, Place 1
Jane Hampton (Incumbent)
Email: jhampton@shelbyed.org
Website: Facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057236119291
Amber Polk
Email: Available to connect through her website
Website: Polkandboatman.com
Shelby County Board of Education, Place 2
Brian Boatman
Email: voteboat@outlook.com
Website: Polkandboatman.com
Aubrey Miller (Incumbent, Board President)
Email: a4miller@shelbyed.org
Website: Unavailable
State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby County, Place 1
Tim Ansley
Liz Bishop
State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby County, Place 2
Joshua K. Howell
Stephanie Smith
State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby County, Place 3
Beth Chapman
Jason N. Parsons
Allison Sinclair
State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby County, Place 4
Kelley Jo Brand
Mary Sue McClurkin
State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby County, Place 5
Jennifer Prier
Mike Vest
State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby County, Place 6
Arnold Mooney
Noah A. Webster
State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby County, Place 7
Brian Boatman
Grady H. Thornton
State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby County, Place 8
Ty Coffey
Charles Knight
Kasandra Stevens
Janey Whitney
State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby County, Place 9
Freddy Ard
Beth Webster
Democratic Primary
Governor
Yolanda Rochelle Flowers
Email: contact@yolandaforgovernor.org
Website: Yolandaforgovernor.org
Malika Sanders Fortier
Email: Available to connect through Facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066925875741
Website: Malikaforgovernor.com
Patricia Salter Jamieson
Email: Patriciaforgov@gmail.com
Website: Pat4governor.org
Arthur Kennedy
Email: info@kennedy4alabama.org
Website: Kennedy4alabama.org
Chad “Chig” Martin
Email: chadmartin@thunderindustrial.com
Website: Chig4gov.com
Doug “New Blue” Smith
Email: Available to connect through Facebook
Website: Facebook.com/DougNewBlueSmith4Gov
United States Senator
Will Boyd
Email: info@drwillboyd.com
Website: Will-boyd.com
Brandaun Dean
Email: Ourfriendbrandaun@icloud.com
Website: Brandaundean.com
Lanny Jackson
Email: Thelannyjacksoncampaign@gmail.com
Website: Lannyjacksoncampaign.com
State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District 45
Ebone T. Green
Dawn DuPree Kelley
State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District 48
Paige Horace
Louise Jones
Alexandria Parrish