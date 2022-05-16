Get to know the candidates for each election in next Tuesday’s primary

Included is every election and candidate that will be included in the primary election for both the Republican Primary and Democratic Primary on Tuesday, May 24.

Republican Primary

State Senator, District 11

Lance Bell

Email: Lance@tfrbf.com

Website: Lancebellforsenate.com

Michael J. Wright

Email: Connect through Facebook or his website

Website: michaelwrightforalsenate.com

State Senator, District 15

Brian Christine

Email: press@brianchristineforsenate.com

Website: brianchristineforsenate.com

Dan Roberts (Incumbent)

Email: dan.roberts@alsenate.gov

Website: danrobertsforsenate.com

State Representative, District 15

Leigh Hulsey

Email: auhulsey@gmail.com

Website: Leighhulsey.com

Brad Tompkins

Email: brad@votebradtompkins.com

Website: Votebradtompkins.com

State Representative, District 45

Dickie Drake (Incumbent)

Email: Dickiedrake45@gmail.com

Website: Facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057773092080

Susan DuBose

Email: Susandubose2@gmail.com

Website: Susandubose.com

State Representative, District 48

Jim Carns (Incumbent)

Email: jwcarns@gmail.com

Website: Electjimcarns.com

William C. Wentowski

Email: contact@wentowski.com

Website: Wentowski.com

State Representative, District 49

Russell Bedsole (Incumbent)

Email: russell@russellbedsole.com

Website: Russellbedsole.com

Michael Hart

Email: Michael@HartofAlabama.com

Website: Hartofalabama.com

Governor

Lindy Blanchard

Email: campaign@blanchardforgovernor.com

Website: Blanchardforgovernor.com

Lew Burdette

Email: info@LEWin22.com

Website: LEWin22.com

Stacy Lee George

Email: contact.stacygeorge@gmail.com

Website: Stacyleegeorge.com

Kay Ivey (Incumbent)

Email: Constituent.Services@governor.alabama.gov

Website: Governor.alabama.gov

Tim James

Email: media@timjamesgovernor.com

Website: Timjamesgovernor.com

Donald Trent Jones

Email: Available at Facebook.com/profile.php?id=100078888851398

Website: Donaldtrent.com

Dean Odle

Email: info@deanodleforgovernor.com

Website: Deanodleforgovernor.com

Dave Thomas

Email: dave@davethomasforgovernor.com

Website: Davethomasforgovernor.com

Dean Young

Email: Available to connect through his website

Website: Deanyoung.com

United States Senator

Lillie Boddie (NO PICTURE AVAILABLE)

Email: Unavailable

Website: Unavailable

Katie Britt

Email: info@katiebrittforsenate.com

Website: Katiebrittforsenate.com

Mo Brooks

Email: info@mobrooks.com

Website: Mobrooks.com

Karla M. Dupriest

Email: karla@karladupriestussenate.com

Website: karladupriestussenate.com

Mike Durant

Email: info@durantforsenate.com

Website: Mikedurant.com

Jake Schafer

Email: jakeschaferforsenate@gmail.com

Website: jakeschaferforsenate.com

Attorney General

Steve Marshall (Incumbent)

Email: team@marshallforalabama.com

Website: Marshallforalabama.com

Harry Bartlett Still III

Email: h3foralag@gmail.com

Website: H3foralag.com

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5

Greg Cook

Email: greg@cookforcourt.com

Website: Cookforcourt.com

Debra Jones

Email: judgedebrajones@gmail.com

Website: Judgedebrajonesforalabama.com

Secretary of State

Wes Allen

Email: Available to connect through his website

Website: Electwesallen.com

Christian Horn

Email: Christian@teamchristian.com

Website: Teamchristianhorn.com

Ed Packard

Email: ed@edpackard.com

Website: Edpackard.com

Jim Zeigler

Email: Zeiglereldercare@yahoo.com

Website: Facebook.com/zeiglereldercareplanning

State Auditor

Stan Cooke

Email: cookecampaign@cookeforauditor.com

Website: Cookeforauditor.com

Rusty Glover

Email: Available to connect through his website

Website: Rustygloverforalabama.com

Andrew Sorrell

Email: andrew@andrewsorrell.com

Website: Andrewsorrell.com

Public Service Commission, Place 1

John Hammock

Email: Unavailable

Website: Unavailable

Stephen McLamb

Email: Available to connect through Facebook

Website: Facebook.com/StephenMcLambTV

Jeremy H. Oden (Incumbent)

Email: jeremyhoden@gmail.com

Website: Facebook.com/jeremyoden

Brent Woodall

Email: Available to connect through Facebook

Website: Facebook.com/profile.php?id=100077501111424

Public Service Commission, Place 2

Chip Beeker (Incumbent)

Email: Available to connect through Facebook

Website: Facebook.com/chipbeeker2014

Robin Litaker

Email: robinforpsc2@gmail.com

Website: Robinforpsc2.com

Robert L. McCollum

Email: lanemccollum88@gmail.com

Website: Facebook.com/robertmccollumapsc

Circuit Court Judge, 18th Judicial Circuit, Place 1

Donna Beaulieu

Email: donnaforjudge@gmail.com

Website: Beaulieuforjudge.com

Jeff Brumlow

Email: jeff@votebrumlow.com

Website: Votebrumlow.com

Edward A. Merrell

Email: electmerrelforjudge@gmail.com

Website: Electmerrellforjudge.com

Jonathan A. Spann

Email: jspann@spannforjudge.com

Website: Spannforjudge.com

District Attorney, 18th Judicial Circuit

Matt Casey

Email: Available to connect through his website

Website: Caseyforda.com

Cameron W. Elkins

Email: elkinsforda@gmail.com

Website: Elkinsforda.com

District Court Judge, Shelby County, Place 1

Phillip Bahakel

Email: Available contact info on his website

Website: Bahakel4judge.com

Bill Dunn

Email: Available to connect at Facebook.com/billdunn4judge

Website: Dunn4judge.com

Carlos A. Gonzalez

Email: Carlosforjudge@yahoo.com

Website: Electcarlosgonzalez.com

Jody Brasher Tallie

Email: info@jodytallie.com

Website: Jodytallie.com

Erin Bell Welborn

Email: info@welbornforjudge.com

Website: Welbornforjudge.com

Shelby County Sheriff

Ken “Chief” Bailey

Email: Baileyk1c2@bellsouth.net

Website: Bthesheriff.com

John Samaniego (Incumbent)

Email: Johns@shelbyso.com

Website: Johnsamaniego.com

Shelby County Board of Education, Place 1

Jane Hampton (Incumbent)

Email: jhampton@shelbyed.org

Website: Facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057236119291

Amber Polk

Email: Available to connect through her website

Website: Polkandboatman.com

Shelby County Board of Education, Place 2

Brian Boatman

Email: voteboat@outlook.com

Website: Polkandboatman.com

Aubrey Miller (Incumbent, Board President)

Email: a4miller@shelbyed.org

Website: Unavailable

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby County, Place 1

Tim Ansley

Liz Bishop

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby County, Place 2

Joshua K. Howell

Stephanie Smith

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby County, Place 3

Beth Chapman

Jason N. Parsons

Allison Sinclair

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby County, Place 4

Kelley Jo Brand

Mary Sue McClurkin

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby County, Place 5

Jennifer Prier

Mike Vest

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby County, Place 6

Arnold Mooney

Noah A. Webster

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby County, Place 7

Brian Boatman

Grady H. Thornton

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby County, Place 8

Ty Coffey

Charles Knight

Kasandra Stevens

Janey Whitney

State Republican Executive Committee, Shelby County, Place 9

Freddy Ard

Beth Webster

Democratic Primary

Governor

Yolanda Rochelle Flowers

Email: contact@yolandaforgovernor.org

Website: Yolandaforgovernor.org

Malika Sanders Fortier

Email: Available to connect through Facebook.com/profile.php?id=100066925875741

Website: Malikaforgovernor.com

Patricia Salter Jamieson

Email: Patriciaforgov@gmail.com

Website: Pat4governor.org

Arthur Kennedy

Email: info@kennedy4alabama.org

Website: Kennedy4alabama.org

Chad “Chig” Martin

Email: chadmartin@thunderindustrial.com

Website: Chig4gov.com

Doug “New Blue” Smith

Email: Available to connect through Facebook

Website: Facebook.com/DougNewBlueSmith4Gov

United States Senator

Will Boyd

Email: info@drwillboyd.com

Website: Will-boyd.com

Brandaun Dean

Email: Ourfriendbrandaun@icloud.com

Website: Brandaundean.com

Lanny Jackson

Email: Thelannyjacksoncampaign@gmail.com

Website: Lannyjacksoncampaign.com

State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District 45

Ebone T. Green

Dawn DuPree Kelley

State Democratic Executive Committee (Female), District 48

Paige Horace

Louise Jones

Alexandria Parrish