Helena’s Matthew Bell wins Farmer’s college scholarship

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Helena High School’s Matthew Bell was recently chosen as the winner of the 2022 Farmer’s Pest Control college scholarship. The $1,000 scholarship is awarded annually to a student who exemplifies what it means to be a hard working, dedicated student.

“It makes me feel a little special and proud that in my high school career I did enough to earn an award like this,” Bell said.

To be considered for the scholarship, applicants were required to:

– Submit an online application and essay detailing your educational career and life goals. Explain your plan for achieving these goals. Include your degree/major, why you selected it, and how this degree/major will help you achieve your goals

– Be a minimum of 18 years old with plans to attend college in Fall of 2022

– Have a cumulative GPA of 2.5 or higher

– Reside in Shelby or Jefferson County.

– Plan to pursue a business degree.

Since 2009, Farmers Pest Control has contributed thousands of dollars to support community organizations, schools, and events.

Bell has had a very full high school career in his time with HHS. He is also an Eagle Scout and worked at the Jack’s in Helena, which he said kept him on his toes and taught him how to manage a team.

During the pandemic, he also had to help his family take care of his uncle, who has special needs and had to move in with them. It was one of the things Bell wrote about in his essay that taught him about hard work and dedication.

After graduation, Bell has plans to attend Auburn University where he will be attending the School of Business, though he said he is undecided in his major.

His mother, Maggie Bell, said she and the rest of their family are beyond proud of the man Bell has become and continues to grow into.

“I think parents often hope their children grow up to be ‘good’ adults,” she said. “We’ve always told our boys that we don’t expect them to be perfect, but to always strive to be respectful and honest and understand others’ perspectives. We pray that the goals that Matthew has set for himself and his future are just the starting point for him. We pray he continues to grow in his faith. We pray he continues to grow as a strong leader. We are so thankful for this scholarship opportunity. It will help put him one step closer to achieving his goals.”