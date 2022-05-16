Pelham Civic Complex holding open enrollment for summer skate camp days

Published 4:26 pm Monday, May 16, 2022

By Michelle Love

The Pelham Civic Complex is holding open registration for the summer sessions of its Spring and Summer Camps on Ice. (Reporter Photo/Keith McCoy)

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena is taking open registration for its summer sessions of Camps On Ice.

The program is offered in the spring and summer months and allows kids ages 5 – 13 a fun, social way to learn how to skate.

The camp is from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and includes skating lessons, arts and crafts, exercise lessons, a kid-friendly ice show and a camp T-shirt. Lunch and snacks are provided and skate rental is included in the price.

The dates for the summer sessions are Monday, June 6 – Friday, June 10; Tuesday, July 5- Friday, July 8 and Monday, August 1-Friday, August 5. Cost is $275 for June camp sessions, $220 for July and $275 for August.

To register for the camps, visit Pelhamciviccomplex.com. For questions, call (205) 620-6448.

