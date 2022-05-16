Popular Pelham restaurant closes its doors

Published 10:12 am Monday, May 16, 2022

The popular Mexican restaurant Frida Kahlo Cuisine in Pelham made the announcement it would officially be closing its doors due to hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic. (Reporter Photo/Keith McCoy)

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The owners of the popular Pelham restaurant Friday Kahlo Mexican Cuisine made the announcement on Monday, May 16 that they would be closing their doors for good.

“Thank you for all the support, but for multiple circumstances we are now close[d],” the owners wrote in an announcement on Facebook.

Claudia and Nathaniel Hernandez opened the restaurant back in early January with the goal of channeling the firey passion of Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, who was known for her bright colors and self portraits. A mural of Kahlo overlooked the interior of the restaurant. Menu items included dishes like stuffed poblano pepper with tomatoes, black beans and corn and the tacos de flores Jamaica, which are tacos made with edible flowers marinated in a special blend of spices.

“The pandemic is hitting all businesses hard,” the owners said. “There are no people to work and it makes the situation a lot harder for employers.”

