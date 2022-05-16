Schools Q&A with HES’s Principal Genet Holcomb

Q: What do you love about being principal of Helena Elementary?

A: I love being principal of Helena Elementary because it is in my community of 25 years. Being invested in the lives of our children is a true honor, especially since the impact is directly linked to my home.

Q: As a parent with children in the Helena school system, what do you love about the education experience your children have received?

A: My children benefited from the relationships they had with their teachers and other adults in each school building. Each of children will recall those strong advocates in their lives and how they felt supported, nurtured, encouraged and accepted unconditionally. Those they recall most fondly are those who made them feel seen and heard. Their existence was validated and they knew they mattered.

Q: What is the most special aspect of working with young children?

A: There is no love like that of a child. Being greeted inside our hallways, in Publix or eating at a local restaurant, they make me feel like a superstar, when truly I am humbled to be their principal. Each day I am fulfilled as I collaborate with others to provide a safe and happy environment for our children. My desire is that we can communicate to them that they we believe in them and they are loved, no matter what.

Q: How does it make you feel seeing the growth of Helena’s school system?

A: I am so proud to be affiliated with Helena schools. We are committed to success and excellence and our faculty/staff is intentional in order to determine gaps and barriers to success in order to support students in overcoming those. Students come from various backgrounds and experiences, and I am so joyful to see how well they are achieving. I’m in awe of the dedication of HES faculty and staff.

Q: How long have you been at Helena Elementary?

A: This is my first year at HES, but I spent 7 years at HIS as the assistant principal before becoming principal of Calera Elementary.

Q: What is the most important thing to teach children in this age bracket?

A: There are so many things that children learn at such an early age. We focus on “Our Husky Way – I am kind, I am safe, I am responsible” and each of those I am statements can be applied across all settings and aspects of life. Something I valued for my own children is that work hard every day to fulfill their full potential and to be the best version of themselves. Each child is unique and special and that should be celebrated.