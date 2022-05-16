Shelby County polling location changes: What it means for the county

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

Some Shelby County voters will notice changes in their polling precincts this upcoming election season as several precincts have been removed and updated.

Back in January, the Shelby County Commission voted to make various changes to voter polling locations to make voting more efficient and accessible to residents throughout the county.

“It’s just more efficient this way,” Shelby County Probate Judge Allison Boyd said.

Boyd said several precincts were meeting the maximum mark of voters per polling pad, and once the data was analyzed, it was determined that it would be more efficient to combine precincts and give the precincts more equipment to utilize the resources and process voters more efficiently.

The decisions surrounding which polling locations would change was led by a team that consisted of members of Boyd’s office, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, the Shelby County Commission and other departments to make sure the right decisions were being made, according to Boyd.

Boyd said locations were updated for several reasons including inadequate parking, traffic flow, staffing issues and for the desire of the county to maximize “human and equipment resources in several locations.”

Space constraints were another major hindrance that was addressed during deliberation.

“We had some places that lines were out the door simply because the precinct was so small, and, to be honest, people would drive by and see the line out the door and they think, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m going to be waiting forever,’ even if that’s not the case necessarily,” she said. “We don’t want somebody not to vote because they think it will take a long time. So, having a bigger precinct, we’re hoping that will increase the voter turnout.”

Boyd said careful consideration was made to make sure all precincts would be places that are easily accessible to the public, have appropriate handicap accessibility and can safely and properly accommodate the number of voters in a given area.

Removed polling locations:

-First Presbyterian Church of Alabaster

-Pelham Park and Rec Center

-Montevallo Park and Rec building

-Concord Baptist Church

-Camp Branch Civic Center

-Columbiana Recreation Building

-Fourmile Volunteer Fire and Rescue

-Shelby Iron Works Park Company Hall

-Bay Springs Baptist Church

Newly added locations:

-Hope Mountain Church

-South Shelby Baptist Church

-Old Mill Square Park Grande Hall

**Hope Mountain Church was previously Concord Baptist Church but has since changed its name.

For those who have questions about their district, visit Alabamavotes.com.