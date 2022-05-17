Calera Elementary School on Secure Perimeter status as CPD looks for suspects

FROM STAFF REPORTS

CALERA – Calera Elementary School and Calera Intermediate School announced that they are on Secure Perimeter status after the City of Calera Police Department alerted the schools to a police chase in close proximity to the schools.

A Secure Perimeter status is an alert method that lets students and staff know that there is a potential threat within the community, and all parties should react as needed. Parents are asked not to come to the school to check students out unless necessary.

“Your students are safe in the building,” read an email from Calera Elementary School. “The school is in constant contact with Calera PD and will provide an update as the situation evolves.”

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, the CPD received a call from a citizen stating a vehicle at a gas station was involved in drug activity.

An officer responded and the vehicle sped away, traveled south on U.S. 31 and wrecked as it turned left on Whippoorwill Lane, after which the occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

The CPD responded and set up a permitter with help from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

Three juvenile suspects have been arrested, and the CPD has information that three more suspects are still in the woods.

“Officers are posted outside the school and tracking dogs are now involved,” read a statement from the CPD on its Facebook page.

As more information becomes available, updates will be added to this story.